Henry Cavill Not Returning As DC’s Superman, Courtesy His Busy Schedule

In the absence of any certain answers about the future of Cavill’s Superman, will the fans get to see Henry Cavill return as Man of Steel anytime soon? Let’s take a look at this burning question!

The duo of Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill took the entire entertainment industry by storm after their movie ‘Man of Steel’ got released back in 2013. Henry’s portrayal of Kal-El or Superman gained ground among loyal fans of DC comics. It has been quite some years since then and Henry carried on to his role as Superman over the years in movies like Zack Snyder’s ‘Batman v Superman’ and ‘Justice League’. He was last seen playing Superman in Zack Snyder’s cut of ‘Justice League’ which got aired last year on HBO Max.

What’s Henry take on playing Superman in future?

The British actor has expressed his desire to continue portraying the role of Superman in Warner Bros. led DCEU time and again. But the real question that arises here is that will he get to play the Man of Steel again at Warner Bros? Well, that hasn’t been a very easy question to answer.

Even Cavill himself hasn’t been able to offer fans a concrete answer for this question. When Cavill was asked during an interview with FOX 5 on YouTube whether he’d ever get to play the role again, here’s what ‘The Witcher’ star had to say: “I would love to play Superman again, it all depends. There are so many moving parts to that – that it’s not just down to my desire.”

Henry is in talks with Warner Bros.!

A trusted source reached out to Small-Screen about Henry Cavill being in very deep Superman talks over at Warner Bros. Pictures. Cavill would “love” to reprise the role of Superman again. But the first question which needs to be answered is, ‘Will Warner Bros give him that opportunity to play the DC Comics superhero again?’

Henry Is in Deep Talks with Warner Bros

That’s not a very easy question to answer given everything that is going on with Warner Bros at the moment. Warner Media and Discovery are currently going through a rather tricky merger, and that’s slowed things down, a lot. But the answer to the question is that Cavill’s not completely out of the picture to return as Superman.

That’s not all, Small-Screen’s source also went on to state that Cavill could be seen as the Man of Steel in ‘Black Adam 2’.

The source told Small-Screen: “There are multiple projects they’re discussing – Black Adam 2 is a big one. Cavill is still in the picture for that movie. It’s still not the end of Cavill’s Superman.”

It does seem as though one of the big issues for Warner’s as far as Cavill’s Superman is concerned is money. Henry Cavill doesn’t come cheap anymore. He was paid $300,000 to star in Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’.

However, as these movies have become bigger and bigger and more and more popular, actors’ salaries have also become much more expensive. Warner Bros. Pictures is rather cash-poor at the moment given the pandemic. Not to mention the fact that their tentpole films haven’t made the studio that much money since the release of ‘Joker’.

Cavill’s also about to star in Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’, the Highlander movie reboot and Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’. He’s also said to be in talks for a Mass Effect movie or TV show and has also been in talks with Marvel Studios for a ‘secret MCU role’. Besides all this, Cavill is set to star in Sony Pictures’ ‘The Rosie Project’.