Henry Cavill Is Not Proud Of The Witcher Anymore

One of the 10 most-watched shows on Netflix, ‘The Witcher’ delivered its second season last December. Despite the success of the series, viewers have criticised it for a big flaw from season 1 that even Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill himself, admits has been there – the timeline issue!

While the first season of ‘The Witcher’ on Netflix was mostly a massive success among critics, and also in terms of viewership numbers, some people found the story hard to follow. This is a result of the story being told in multiple different timelines, though it was supposed to build the plot and keep audiences guessing about what was coming next. While that might have been the big trick of the show last season, this issue got resolved in the second season of the series.

What Henry Had to Say About the Criticism?

During the promotion before the release of the show’s second season on December 17, Cavill spoke exclusively to Digital Spy, confirming that things have changed in the new season in that respect.

When asked about his thoughts on initial viewer response regarding the multiple timelines, the actor replied: “I think fair. Absolutely fair.”

Henry Cavill Agrees With the Biggest Criticism of ‘The Witcher’ Season 1.

“It’s tough to keep track of those things, especially when you’re following three different characters. Even if you know the lore, it’s two of the characters in a completely original story. To keep up with it is tricky.”

However, he went on to assure everyone that things are a bit more clear now, noting, “I think it’s a bit more clear. And I think that’s a good thing”.

Shooting season 2 of ‘The Witcher’

In another interview, Cavill also spoke to Digital Spy about the challenging shoot for season 2, which was loaded with difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the most difficult thing about the whole pandemic of it all was, honestly, everyone wearing masks on set because it removes a lot of the human component”, he recalled.

“You can’t shake people’s hands. You can’t hug them and you can’t see their faces. They can see my face, but I can’t see their face, so I’m missing a lot of the normal human signals you get.”

“And especially if … In our scripts, we’re not massively expressive with our eyes. So you’re kind of guessing about what’s happening beneath the mask.”

'The Witcher' Season 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix. Have you seen it yet? Let us know in the comments below.