Henry Cavill was objectified by his co-star Amy Adams! Let's find out more from Amy Adams!

Amy Adams had three opportunities to work alongside Henry Cavill. The actor first played the role of Lois Lane in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film ‘Man of Steel’. She played the iconic DC character twice after, in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ in 2016 and ‘Justice League’ in 2017. Amy Adams and Henry Cavill formed a close friendship after playing Lois Lane and Clark Kent in several films. But around the time of ‘Batman V Superman’, Adams admitted that even she found herself gazing at her co-star Cavill a bit too much.

In an interview with Marie Claire, actor Amy Adams explained how she felt whenever she saw Henry Cavill shirtless.

“Put on a robe please, and make everyone feel less bad about themselves”, she recalled saying in between shots.

Is Henry Cavill the new target of objectification

However, as much as Amy Adams wanted Cavill to put on some clothing, she still found the actor easy on the eyes.

She shared how she objectified poor Henry and had to apologize to him. At one point she even promised him that she was not that pervy.

However, it was not just Adams who could not stop staring at ‘The Witcher’ star. It turned out that Adam’s family also had a hard time turning attention away from him.

Amy Adams shared that her husband liked to look at him. Their daughter also liked to look at him. “We are just a creepy family”, Adams quipped.

The actress previously revealed that her daughter Aviana was a huge fan of Cavill. Aviana, who was just over a year old in 2013, even pinched him in the tush to show her affection for the actor.

When Amy Adams could not resist Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill also stayed in great shape to play the ‘Man of Steel’. But Cavill’s chiselled frame made Amy Adams feel slightly insecure. “He is one of those men. I do not know why him shirtless makes me have low self-esteem, but that is exactly what it did.” The actor also tried to keep pace with her co-star’s fitness but gave up after two weeks.

Adams’ envy of Cavill’s fit physique resulted in an awkward encounter while filming ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’. Adams appeared to lose her composure during one of the takes. While appearing on ‘The Project’, Henry had to take his shirt off, and Adams did not know what to do.

She was just sitting there, and he looked like that. In a spur of the moment, Adams confessed to kissing his belly. The actress felt compelled to apologize to her co-star and friend once again. It was the weirdest thing to do, as per Amy Adams, and she got mortified.

“It takes a second to adjust because Henry’s just so good-looking. He is dashing with just a hint of danger, and it is kinda great. It is super-hidden. But you know there’s a steeliness within him that makes the gentlemanly qualities all the more interesting”, Adams told Los Angeles Times.

Will Amy Adams reunite with Henry Cavill?

Amy Adams has frequently stated that she would “totally be open” to playing Lois Lane in a future DC film. Having said that, she has also admitted she is not holding out hope for it because, as far as she knows, Warner Bros. is moving away from Cavill’s version of Superman. Even though Cavill insists he is still the DCEU’s Superman.

But for the time being, Cavill is preoccupied with his Netflix series ‘The Witcher’, in which he plays Geralt of Rivia. ‘Enola Holmes 2’ was also recently completed by the actor. On the other hand, Cavill has often stated that his new roles will not prevent him from returning to play Superman, implying that he is still very interested in donning the red cape. Hence, there is still scope for Amy Adams and Henry Cavill to reunite on-screen.

Tell us if you want to see the on-screen couple return for the fourth time in the comments!