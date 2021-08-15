Will we see a cameo from Henry Cavill in Rock’s ‘Black Adam’?

Oh, my God! Just imagine seeing The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson and our Superman aka Henry Cavill together in ‘Black Adam’? The thought of seeing not only the superhero and supervillain, but two exceptional actors sharing the screen with one another is enough to blow our minds away. But is Henry Cavill making an appearance in DC’s ‘Black Adam’? Let’s find out

WHAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘BLACK ADAM’?

An upcoming super movie, ‘Black Adam’ is an adaptation of the character from the DC comic of the same name. The movie will be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani writing and Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan in the main lead.

IS HENRY DOING A CAMEO IN ‘BLACK ADAMS’?

Is Henry Cavill making an appearance as Superman in Rock’s ‘Black Adam’?

According to Mikey Sutton from “geekosity”, Black Adam will have a battle with Superman, something which Dwyane had wanted for a long time. Mikey’s sources reveal that seeing a face-off between Adam and Superman could mean huge things for the DC universe. Not only this, seeing Henry as Superman would mean that he is staying a little longer in the DC family. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been made, but the fate of Henry in ‘Black Adams’ is in the hands of DC and Dwayne Johnson.

DWAYNE ON PLAYING BLACK ADAMS

Well, looks like Dwayne has been dreaming about playing the villain for a very long time. It was back in 2014 when Dwayne expressed his love for Black Adams, “One of the things I always loved and admired about Black Adam was, number one, he was an antihero. I love that. I love that the line is a little blurred. I love that he has his own sense of Black Adam justice”.

WHEN WILL ‘BLACK ADAMS’ RELEASE?

To all the DC fans out there, add ‘Black Adams’ to your bucket list as it is all set to arrive on 29 July 2022 in the theatres near you. Initially, the movie was supposed to release in 2021, but due to the pandemic, the production was delayed a little bit, pushing the date further to 2022.

How excited are you to see Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson together in a movie? Let us know in the comments box below.