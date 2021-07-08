Here’s What Happened When Henry Cavill Lost Superman’s Role To Brandon Routh

In the 21st century, both Henry Cavill and Brandon Routh have had the chance to essay the role of Superman on the big screen. Both of them failed to leave a mark. But the casting for the character has an interesting twist to it.

The audience across generations has seen a lot of actors essaying the most iconic superhero character in the world – Superman. To name a few, Christopher Reeves and Brandon Routh are two names that immediately come to mind. With Henry Cavill being the latest addition to the pool of actors who played the Man of Steel, there has been a whole lot of back-story behind Henry finally donning the famous blue suit and red cape.

The backstory takes us back to 2006 when Brandon Routh appeared as Clark Kent/Superman in the film ‘Superman Returns’. How many of you knew that Henry Cavill was one of the many actors who lost the role to Brandon? And now that the world knows Henry as the definitive DCEU Superman, what does it mean for the character? Let’s talk.

Highlights —

Brandon Routh vs Henry Cavill as Superman

Henry Cavill is the best Superman?

Director Bryan Singer, who was working on an ‘X-Men‘ film in the early 2000s, had an idea to make a Superman film. He had wanted a relatively unknown actor as he wanted to infuse a fresh storyline to go with the iconic character. And there was the fact that none of the Superman films prior to that had left an impact on the audience or the critics.

When Henry Cavill lost Superman’s role to Brandon Routh

Hence, he decided to go for a fresh face to match the tone of the film and to kick-start a fresh franchise. Henry Cavill was also one of the actors among thousands of actors who had been invited to audition for the role. When the producers and the director went for Brandon instead, they hoped that something great would come out of it. Hence, before he became Zack Snyder‘s Superman, Henry had already lost the role to Brandon.

Related: Utterly Useless Facts About Henry Cavill You Can’t Escape

IT WAS CAVILL VS ROUTH FOR SUPERMAN IN 2006!

And the film did do well, at least critically. Receiving good reviews from the critics for its direction and storyline, the film managed to impress a cult fan group. However, things turned downwards when the film could not convert that critical success into financial rewards. The film was a very moderate success at the box office, leaving WB with no other option but to kill the potential for a possible franchise. Brandon Routh practically disappeared from the scene following the WB’s disinterest in continuing the franchise further.

Video Credits: Worth the Watch Productions

HENRY CAVILL AS THE DCEU’S SUPERMAN

And then came the Zack Snyder era of the DC cinematic universe. In the latest interview, director Zack Snyder claimed that DC initially wanted Christopher Nolan to helm the DC universe. After he successfully revived Batman for WB, they also wanted the same for Superman. But Chris had turned a science nerd by then and had decided to bid his temporary farewell to the superhero genre to work on his science fiction opera ‘Interstellar’. He called up his friend Zack and asked him if he wanted to make a Superman movie. Zack agreed and guess who he chose to be his own Superman. Yeah, it was Henry Cavill.

Related: Henry Cavill Begging Dwayne Johnson For A Role In Fast And Furious

After some initial backlash, Henry’s Superman appeared in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’. Despite the film being a moderate success critically and commercially, the audiences had decided that Henry was “all right” as Superman. Many fans even claimed that for Zack’s unique vision of the character, Henry was the perfect choice. And as he went on playing Superman in more DCEU films, it was clear that he was the Superman of our generation. And the good reviews for his role followed in ‘Batman vs Superman‘ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ as well.

Video Credits: FilmArtsy

And now, when we think of Superman, it’s always Henry’s face that goes with that cape and that suit with the big S. Hence, to put it bluntly, if we have to put it like that, after losing the Superman fight to Brandon Routh initially, it is Henry Cavill who had the last laugh.

And now that even Henry’s future as Superman is in the dark, we can assume that WB is about to announce their new Superman. But it won’t be easy for a new actor now to claim that which belongs to Henry Cavill, our favourite “sad and brooding” version of Superman.

Tell us in the comments who do you think is the best Superman. Also tell us whether Henry deserves another chance to play the Man of Steel, and let’s discuss ideas on how to make WB do it?