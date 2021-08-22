TRENDING TODAY

Henry Cavill Kicked Out Of DCEU

Henry Cavill kicked out of DCEU
DKODING Studio
Aanish D

Aanish is a content writer and mega-nerd. He is a fan of many brands and franchises and will stop at almost nothing to defend 2016's Batman Vs Superman(you've been warned). After talking people's ears off about his favourite characters and TV shows, he decided to give them a break by writing starting to about it instead.

Previous Article
Tom Hanks Was Shockingly Casted Into Toy Story Because Of His Flop Film
No Newer Articles