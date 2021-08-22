Henry Cavill kicked out of DCEU

After a long and gruelling series of negotiations with Warner Bros. Pictures, Henry Cavill has finally given up the mantle of Superman. Find out who will replace him, and what Henry Cavill’s next career move will be.

Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’ was the spark that started the DCEU in 2013. Just like ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ started to lay the groundwork for an interconnected storyline in the MCU, so did ‘Man of Steel’. The plot elements of ‘Man of Steel’ had implications that directly led to ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Justice League’. If it were not for the alien led attack in ‘Man of Steel’, Bruce Wayne/Batman would have not tried to take down Superman as a threat in ‘Batman V Superman’. Also, without the devastating attack on Metropolis, Lex Luther would have never created Doomsday. Since Doomsday killed Superman, this consequently affected the storyline in ‘Justice League’. However, when Superman was brought back, he wasn’t his usual self. While the dark nature of a now resurrected Superman was temporarily averted by Lois Lane’s presence, this story element would very quickly return to haunt the rest of the Justice League. That’s because the DCEU Superman was intended to become a villain in the later movies. Inspired by the Injustice comics, the DCEU was going to kill Lois Lane after she got pregnant with Superman’s child. This would make Superman go mad with grief and align himself with Darkseid’s forces, becoming the Earth’s biggest threat.

All of these events were only possible due to the foundation set by ‘Man of Steel’. This means that Henry Cavill knew going into the role about the kind of character he was playing and the scope of the story he would be required to participate in. When all this is considered, what went so wrong that Henry Cavill had to abandon the character of Superman and Warner Bros. chose to leave the character’s story incomplete and without any resolution? Is this truly the end of Henry Cavill in the DCEU?

Henry Cavill’s Difficult Contract Negotiations, Explained

Henry Cavill’s contract negotiations with Warner Bros. started back in 2018. While the consensus around this time was that Henry Cavill had simply not yet renewed his agreement to play Superman, it is now evident that those negotiations most probably did not go in the actor’s favour. If there were no problems faced during the negotiation process, and Henry Cavill wanted to play Superman, then he would have done so by now. Jason Momoa is currently shooting ‘Aquaman 2’, Ezra Miller is working on the ‘Flash’ movie, and Gal Gadot will certainly return as Wonder Woman for a third movie. Why would Warner Bros. be okay with all of the other DCEU stars working on new projects except Henry Cavill? It is because Henry Cavill has been rumoured to be very uncooperative on set. This can often make it very difficult for studio executives and directors to work with the talent as they might not always act in a way that is best for the movie. The second reason is Henry Cavill’s demand for a higher salary than what Warner Bros. was willing to offer.

The DCEU’s Superman Replacements

Now that Henry Cavill is out of the picture, here are the alternate Superman projects that fans can expect to see in the DCEU.

The first Superman replacement will arrive on the big screen in 2022. The upcoming ‘Flash’ movie will feature a version of Supergirl become a part of DCEU continuity. This will not be Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin who arrived on Earth years after being lost in space. While Kara Zor-El is the most popular version of Supergirl, the ‘Flash’ movie will introduce audiences to Lara Lane-Kent, Superman and Lois Lane’s daughter from another universe.

The second Superman project in development is for Val-Zod. Val-Zod is the Superman of another Earth. One reason to make a live-action adaptation of Val-Zod is that Warner Bros. would like to have more diversity in their DC movies and Val-Zod would be a very good character to help with that. The addition of these new characters could mean the end of Henry Cavill in the DCEU.

How Could Henry Cavill Return?

The only way Henry Cavill could return to the DCEU is with help of The Rock. Since The Rock’s ex-wife and business partner is Henry Cavill’s manager, there is a chance that Henry Cavill could appear in the ‘Black Adam’ movie. There is also a comic book precedent for this as Superman and Black Adam have fought many times in the source material. However, there is no confirmation of this and The Rock will only be able to bring Henry Cavill back if Warner Bros. allows.

Would you like to see Henry Cavill return as Superman? The actor is currently signed on for a ‘Highlander’ reboot but could return to the DCEU after that. Share your thoughts in the comments below.