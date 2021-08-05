It looks like Henry Cavill is all set to leave the DC Universe for Marvel Studios.

With Henry’s uncertain future in the DC Universe, it seems like he already has his next course of action set for him. Well, reportedly, Henry is in the mood to join hands with Marvel Studios. If any truth lies in this rumour, this would mean that we would no longer see Henry Cavill playing the role of Superman.

Highlights —

Is Henry Cavill leaving the DC Universe?

Will Henry Cavill return as Superman?

What is Henry currently working on?

HENRY CAVILL IS MEETING WITH MARVEL STUDIOS

What millions of fans have wanted is coming true; No Marvel and DC are not having a crossover, but DC’s very own Superman aka Henry Cavill might be collaborating with Marvel for his future projects. According to “Small Screen”, Henry Cavill recently paid a visit to Marvel’s office located in London. The sources close to “Small Screen” have revealed that Henry was reportedly seen entering the Marvel studios “flanked by a number of people”. The news portal further says that they do not know the reason for Henry’s visit, but as per their sources Henry went there to have a conversion in person as he was very keen on meeting them “face-to-face”.

We don’t know how much truth lies in the story as there is no official confirmation either by Marvel or by Henry. But if this indeed turns out to be true, we are sure that fans will miss seeing Henry in the costume of Superman.

Henry Cavill is jumping ship from DC to Marvel

HENRY’S FUTURE AS SUPERMAN

That one question that is hanging in the minds of all the DC fans is “Will Henry Cavill return as Superman?” And the answer to this question is: Maybe or maybe not. Well, we know from Henry’s past interviews that he is very much interested in reprising his role as Superman. However, with DC, we never really know what might happen next. The one thing we know for sure is that a new Superman movie is under works, with JJ Abrams all set to produce it. The cast of this new movie has still not been released, but according to “The Hollywood Reporter”, Abrams is keen on introducing the character of Black superman and Michael B Jordan is being considered for this role.

This being said, we are still not sure about the future of Henry in the DC Universe, but a new Superman movie is definitely coming our way.

WHAT IS HENRY CAVILL CURRENTLY WORKING ON?

It looks like we are going to see a lot of Henry in the upcoming years as he has a lot of movies and TV series in his basket. Henry will be seen reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes in the sequel of ‘Enola Holmes’. Along with this, he will also be starring in the ‘Highlander’ reboot, which as per him is an adventure that his fans will never forget.

Do you think that Henry will leave the DC Universe to join Marvel? Let us know your views in the comments below.