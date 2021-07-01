Henry Cavill To Join Mcu Only For Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel

Will we see Henry Cavill making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The only dream of Marvel and DC fans is to see a collaboration between these two worlds. Well, it looks like Marvel and DC might not have a crossover, but Superman might step into the MCU movies. Yes, you are hearing it right! Our very favourite Henry Cavill could be a part of the new ‘Captain Marvel‘ movie and star along with Brie Larson.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill to be a part of ‘Captain Marvel 2’

What do we know about ‘Captain Marvel 2’?

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

Henry Cavill to be a part of ‘Captain America 2’ alongside Brie Larson

Related: Leaked! Henry Cavill’s Role In Secret Superman Project

WILL HENRY CAVILL STAR IN ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL 2’?

Well, if we believe the rumours, then Henry Cavill is all set to enter the MCU world, with his debut in ‘Captain Marvel 2’. According to “News Nation TV ”, speculation in the market says that Henry would be seen donning the character of Wolverine, alongside Brie Larson aka Carol Danvers. The report further states that MCU has plans for introducing some ‘X Men’ characters after it acquired Fox Studios.

Video Credits: Everything Always

We don’t know how true these rumours are, but we would surely love to see Henry playing the character of Wolverine.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL 2’?

It was back in 2020 when Marvel officially confirmed that there will be a sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’. Now it is 2021 and fans of Brie Larson want to know when they will see the movie in the theatres. Well, due to the pandemic, phase 4 of Marvel was delayed a little bit. Where earlier the movie was scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, there was again a change made in the release schedule and now ‘Black Panther’ would be taking over this date and ‘Captain Marvel 2’ is all set to release on November 11, 2022, in the UK and US.

Related: Henry Cavill’s Chubbiness Costed Him A Whopping $85 Million

‘THE WITCHER’ SEASON 2

As of now, we don’t know when we can expect to see ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 on our TV screens. However, just a few days back, Netflix announced WitcherCon in partnership with CD Projekt Red during Netflix Geeked Week, which will be answering most of the questions we need to know about season 2.

Video Credits: Emergency Awesome

This event will feature Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalortra, as well as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It was stated on their official website, “Deep dives into the making of The Witcher games, live-action series, anime film, and merchandise, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.” It will also feature “breaking news from the Netflix series and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise”.

Do you think Henry Cavill is a perfect fit for Wolverine? Let us know in the comments below.