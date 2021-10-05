Henry Cavill Is Borderline Obsessed With His Muscular Body

Henry Cavill recently revealed his diet and workout plan that helped him get this massive body. Keep reading to find out, just in case you’re looking to get a toned body just like him.

Henry Cavill knows a thing or two about getting into shape and keeping it up. It’s a necessary part of his job. The ‘Superman’ actor has played a variety of roles that necessitated him being in peak physical condition. Henry Cavill is a colossus. Henry Cavill is huge even by Hollywood standards. Henry Cavill stands over 6ft tall and weighs more than 90kg in person, but how he grew to be so enormous has long been a Hollywood mystery. Up until now!

Highlights —

Protein diet it is!!

A minimal set-up workout

PROTEIN DIET IT IS!!

Many people connect the term diet with food restriction, but Henry Cavill is proving them wrong by describing how much he eats in a day – and that’s just when he’s in maintenance mode. In an interview with “People” Cavill said that when he isn’t needed to be shirtless for a scene, he eats every three hours and follows a high-protein diet.

Henry Cavill is obsessed with keeping his muscles in shape

Related: Not DC Or MCU Henry Cavill Is Eyeing Superhero Role On Netflix

He said, “My diet at the moment is more maintenance because I don’t have any shirtless scenes coming up“. “Breakfast is a scoop and a half of 100-per cent grass-fed whey protein with a cup and a half of oats and berries blended with water, plus a two-egg omelette with two turkey rashers and 4 ounces of beef filet. Three hours later I’ll have 6 ounces of chicken breast with white rice, and three hours after that, another 6 ounces of chicken breast with brown rice. Three hours after that I’ll have 5 ounces of filet of beef with sweet potato.” Before bed, he’ll have another protein shake.

The actor says he has one cheat meal per week, which varies depending on where he is and how he is feeling. He added,

“One of the great things about cheat meals is that you’ll probably be thinking about it for a week and once you get there, it’ll be an excited order of a pizza or Indian food or it will be a Sunday roast which I’ll cook to make an event out of it”.

A MINIMAL SET-UP WORKOUT

When asked about how his fitness priorities have altered, Cavill replied, “I have gone through peaks and troughs in my physicality, depending on how hard a job has been, how much physical work I’ve put into it and having to have time off afterwards and not having access to the same facilities to train in”.

If it seems familiar, it’s because it’s the same strategy Johnson used to create his Iron Paradise home gym fitness utopia. Cavill envisions the perfect home gym as a maximal setup, with a vast room, with all the required equipment. And, he admits he is, “… better at everything now. It’s been 10 years [since Man of Steel], so I think I’m more experienced now and have more in the way of experienced muscle”.

Maybe it’s a good thing he’s taking it easy (if you can call this organised diet that) because he’s still recovering from his ‘The Witcher’ injury, but Henry Cavill is bound to have another shirtless scene. You can’t hide abs like those for long … plus, he has ‘Highlander’ coming up, which may entail some major bare-chested swordplay for the actor.