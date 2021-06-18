Henry Cavill In Superman’s Body Makes No Sense

Believe us, there is something about Superman’s body that makes no sense.

In the world of movies and fantasies, some things are just out of the human mind to process. From killing and bringing Superman back to life, now it looks like it is Superman’s body that is raising some serious doubts amongst all of us. If you are confused about what we are talking about, then read on to find out.

WHAT DO WE FIND CONFUSING ABOUT SUPERMAN’S BODY?

As a superhero, Superman is bound to have some big guns and a real chiselled body. However, knowing that Clark gets his powers from the sun, it is a bit confusing and illogical for us to accept the fact that Superman needs muscles to fight bad people. In fact, many people believe that Superman should have had a lean and thin body, instead of big muscles. Not only this but there is also a theory that there is no way Superman could have built that bulky body as his daily activities requires a lot of resistance to push his muscles. So unless he is taking steroids, there is no way in hell Clark could have that sort of body.

Okay! Do we have serious concerns about Superman’s body?

SUPERMAN CAN LIVE EVEN AFTER HIS HEART STOPS BEATING

Superman is truly a superhero as he can survive for a few days without any food, water and even without his heart working. Superman has the ability to stop his heart from beating anytime he wants to, which happens mostly when he is beating the bad guys. And if you think this is illogical, then you should know that this idea is inspired by Eastern mystics, who have evidently slowed their heartbeat.

SUPERMAN DOES NOT TAN OR SWEAT

Do you know that the writers have created Superman’s body in such a way that it doesn’t get heated, thus, preventing him from sweating? Also, even with UV rays, Superman does not tan at all. Does that mean that Superman doesn’t need sunscreen? LOL!. We are not done yet, Superman is also ambidextrous, not only can he write with both, left and right hands, he can also write two different reports simultaneously.

SUPERMAN HAS A SUPER NOSE

Superman’s senses are all perfect, in fact, beyond perfect. Apart from the fact that Superman can hear something from miles away, he also has a very powerful nose. We saw this in Superboy #167, when Superbaby is causing turmoil in the world, Martha bakes some pancakes, knowing that the smell of it will cause baby Clark to rush back home.

Do you agree with us about Superman’s body? Give your reasons below.