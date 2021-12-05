Henry Cavill In Dismay Since Ryan Reynolds Is The Next Bond

Henry Cavill is getting sleepless nights after Ryan Reynolds discloses his intent to play James Bond.

Though Ryan Reynolds clarified that he wasn’t serious about playing James Bond, it hasn’t gone well with Henry Cavill. He is feeling insecure, fearing the fact that the makers of James Bond will surely consider the Hollywood A-lister.

Ryan Reynolds reveals he is interested to play the next Bond

Daniel Craig’s last movie as James Bond, ‘No Time To Die’ was a blockbuster. As fans swayed by the swan song of Craig, they have begun wondering who could be selected by makers to play the next James Bond. Amidst all this, Ryan Reynolds sat to give an interview to The Times and expressed his hidden desire to play the next James Bond. He expressed his disappointment at the fact that the makers were considering other actors like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy to play that role. However, he added that if they were looking to tweak the personality of James Bond, they can consider a Canadian James Bond sipping gin and tonic instead of martinis.

Ryan Reynolds interested to play the next Bond

Reynolds was quoted as saying, “I hear they’re looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini. If so, I’m interested”.

This news spread like wildfire and caught the ears of Cavill and many actors in competition to play Bond. Although a few days later, Reynolds clarified that he was remotely serious about what he said to The Times, fans still believe it was his way of letting the makers know that he is interested in playing the iconic character.

Henry Cavill horrified by the new 007 competition

Some fans of Henry Cavill, who backed the actor for the Bond role, are feeling dejected. One of them theorised that Henry Cavill must be feeling insecure because of the increasing list of actors who want to play Bond.

He understands the tactics of the actors and their means to communicate secretly their intentions to the creators. Cavill is sure that the ‘Deadpool’ star is serious about playing Bond and his clarification on social media is just a way to not let his real intentions out in public.

However, Henry Cavill hasn’t personally commented on the theory, nor has he shared his views on Reynolds’ statement.

Will Ryan Reynolds beat Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill to be the next Bond?

Though the chocolate boy Ryan Reynolds has shown his tough side by playing Deadpool in Marvel, it is hard to see him donning the personality of Bond. Even Reynolds has said that he doesn’t stand anywhere near the aura of James Bond. But the actor has proven time and again that he cannot only play diverse characters but can also nail them.

To add to the fury of Cavill, some media outlets have reported that Tom Hardy is being seriously considered by makers to play James Bond. It would be tough for Reynolds to beat some of the hottest men in the world and make his way to the top contender’s list. For now, just his entry into the list of competition is making Henry Cavill restless.

Let us know if Henry Cavill feeling insecure is justified in the comments box below.