Henry Cavill Hijacked By Marvel To Be The New Wolverine

After Hugh Jackman, Marvel Studio thinks only Henry Cavill can do justice to the character of Wolverine. Let’s find out more about what Kevin Feige has in store for us!

Although Marvel has not yet revealed any official plans for the X-Men characters, recent reports indicate that the studio is very much planning for the future. According to reports, they are looking to bring the X-Men into the fold not only with their cinematic franchises. On the other hand, Hugh Jackman has hinted that the ‘X-Men’ will soon be a part of the MCU, but he will not reprise his role as Logan. Now, it appears that Henry Cavill, who is already being considered for the role of Captain Britain in the MCU, will take over for Hugh Jackman in ‘X-Men’. Fans of ‘The Witcher‘ star Geralt of Rivia are already raising a glass.

Marvel is keeping the information on its plans for the X-Men characters under wraps. It is looking forward to bringing the ‘X-Men’ franchise to Disney Plus as well. Hence, soon, we can expect Marvel Studios to give us teasers on ‘X-Men’ and Henry Cavill as Wolverine.

Marvel has recently revealed that it is working on an anthology series centred on Wolverine for Disney Plus. We don’t know if the Wolverine series will be standalone, but Hugh Jackman will not be a part of it.

Kevin Feige, the CEO of Marvel, earlier stated that he had reservations about casting Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. He was concerned that Jackman’s physique would not do the character justice. However, the actor proved otherwise and went on to become the franchise’s most popular character.

The Disney Plus series on Wolverine will be a long project, which is why the studio is looking for someone who can match Hugh Jackman’s status.

Wolverine is not just a character but a legend. It defines Marvel’s golden history. So, the studio doesn’t want to cast someone randomly. Henry Cavill tops the list of next Wolverine because of his undeniable imposing looks. He is doing great justice to the character of Geralt on the Netflix series ‘The Witcher’. There was scepticism around his position in ‘The Witcher’, because Geralt is supposed to be ugly. And Henry Cavill’s looks are in complete contrast to that. However, Cavill did not just take up the challenge, he nailed it.

Ever since Marvel acquired the rights to the ‘X-Men’ characters after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Cillian Murphy, Robert Pattinson and Tom Hardy, names have been proposed. The artist’s fans went on to show how their favourite actor looked like Wolverine.

One of Henry Cavill’s fan artists increased the heat by posting the actor’s look as Wolverine! We have to admit that the fan has made Cavill the most suitable prospect for the ‘X-Men’ character.

We’ve seen Cavill in Superman’s costume before, but he looks just as good in Wolverine’s.

Now that his days of playing Superman are over, he can easily grab the opportunity of playing Wolverine and woo us again. Let us know your thoughts on Henry Cavill as Wolverine in the comments box below.

