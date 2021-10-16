Henry Cavill Has Pledged To Never Play Superman Again

DCEU’s Man of Steel Henry Cavill has been incessantly receiving the cold shoulder from Warner Bros. He has reached a stage where he is bound to turn down the cape after continuous letdowns.

Superman is considered the strongest hero in the DC comics. Yet his treatment in the DC Extended Universe is far from what he deserves. The entire Henry Cavill and DCEU fandom has not stopped floundering and fuming about Henry Cavill on the bench as Superman since he won’t play the role again, all thanks to Warner Bros. What will happen next?

HIGHLIGHTS:

Henry Cavill not reprising his role as Superman

Warner Bros. ruining Henry Cavill’s Superman

A DEFINITE GOODBYE

We know that an HBO Max title based on a Black Superman is in the works. Michael B Jordon is expected to take on the role. What does this say about Henry Cavill’s leftover films in his contract with Warner Bros.?

Quite simply, Henry Cavill will not be asked to return to the DCEU. There have been countless opportunities for Warner Bros. to invite him. Let alone a standalone film or a follow-up to ‘Justice League’, Henry Cavill has not even been approached for cameos.

Despite countless opportunities in ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Shazam 2’, and ‘The Flash’, Superman, the world’s most powerful hero, is out of the picture. This is quite odd since Ben Affleck has been asked and is confirmed to appear in ‘The Flash’ as Batman, even though he made the choice to exit the DCEU.

On the other hand, Henry Cavill, who has been vocal about wearing Superman’s cape again and having the desire to explore his character more, has been left out. It seems quite definite that Henry Cavill won’t be offered another chance to play Superman unless, of course, fans start a movement to lobby for his return.

However, this also brings to question what transpired behind the scenes to create this rift between Henry Cavill and the DCEU.

GUILTY WARNER BROS.

When it comes to winning the adulation of its target audience, Warner Bros. fails miserably. Fans have expressed frustration at the countless questionable decision taken by the media giant pertaining to the DCEU. This also includes the exclusion of Henry Cavill from the DCEU.

The anger aimed at Warner Bros. is not unreasonable. It is backed by the studio’s stubborn stance and lack of vision and planning. In 2013, Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’ kicked off the DCEU. Nevertheless, he is out of the picture now. Why, you may ask? Only Warner Bros. can answer but their response has been insincere, bogus and confounding for the public.

In 2018, a year after the disastrous ‘Justice League’ hit the big screen, it was reported that Warner Bros. has axed Henry Cavill and he was out from the DCEU as Superman. Quite callously, the studio mentioned,

“Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors”.

This statement is ridiculous, given how Daniel Craig did five James Bond to complete his arc. On the other hand, Henry Cavill was shown the door with just three films, without being given the opportunity to bring Superman’s character to justice. After all, he has the skill and acumen to achieve great things with the role, which somehow is not understood by Warner Bros.

The explicit reason behind this decision was never explained. However, it was expressed that “some parts of the previous movies did not work”. This is why Warner Bros. created plans to hit the “reset” button on the DCEU, which meant that Henry Cavill won’t play Superman again.

Here is why this decision was problematic. Firstly, “some parts” of the earlier three films did not hit the mark because of faulty creative decisions by the studio executives and filmmakers. It had nothing to do with Henry Cavill. Warner Bros. still had the opportunity to learn from the mistakes and actualize Cavill’s potential in the subsequent films. They let go of this chance.

Secondly, this decision also left the DCEU hanging in the air because with Affleck and Cavill out of the picture, how was the universe going to proceed in a cannon way? While Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman are still intact, what are they going to do without Superman? Is DCEU really going to remain stable without a cannon Superman played by Henry Cavill who is the perfect match for the role?

Warner Bros. has not sought to answer these questions, comfortable in their ignorance and inconsiderate plans. At this juncture, Henry Cavill should reclaim his self-respect and politely decline to take the red cape again, even if the studio comes begging.

What do you think of Henry Cavill being excluded from the DCEU? Do you believe there is a better Superman out there? Comment below!