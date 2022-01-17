Henry Cavill Has Held Superman Costume Hostage To Blackmail DCEU For A Reboot

Henry Cavill is still waiting for his call from DC! The actor recently spoke about how he still has the cape and can’t wait to explore more about Superman!

Henry Cavill is currently enjoying the success of the recently released second season of the wildly popular series ‘The Witcher‘. The actor also wrapped filming for the second instalment of ‘Enola Holmes’, in which he plays Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown’s title character’s older brother. Regardless of new developments in Cavill’s career, one role that he will not give up is that of Superman. The actor took on the role for the first time in ‘Man of Steel’, which is the highest-grossing standalone Superman film of all time.

When Henry Cavill appeared on the Lorraine show to promote the release of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, he got asked if he still had his Superman costume. To which the actor responded that he still does have his superman costume. “Just in case, yes, I do, yes I do. Ready and waiting for the phone call”, Cavill said.

Video Credits: Lorraine

Henry Cavill also revealed to Lorraine Kelly that the suit still fits him. He went on to say that playing the superhero was a lot of fun. It was the kind of thing where even though Cavill had not worn the suit professionally in a long time, you look back and think, ‘What a wonderful opportunity’. He added that even if he stopped acting tomorrow and went to live on a yacht or a sailing boat somewhere in the Mediterranean, Cavill would look back and say he wore a cape, leapt around, and entertained some people.

Henry Cavill is not done with Superman

Cavill went on to say that he is ready to return because there is still a lot of storytelling for him to do as Superman, and he would jump at the chance. He also discussed the emotional component that he added that was not in the script.

Henry Cavill is not done with Superman

He recalled Zod’s death as a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman collapses to the ground and screams, he knew it was not in the script, but he wanted to show his pain.

‘The Witcher’ actor performed far more emotional takes that did not get chosen. He had just assassinated the last member of his species. That is the decision he made at the time, and it is one he will never make again. After that, there is room for development by delving into Superman’s psyche as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being with real feelings on the inside. Finally, he said what he always says: ‘The cape is still in the closet’.

Video Credits: The Den of Nerds

Despite Henry Cavill’s enthusiasm for the role, JJ Abrams decided to go ahead with the Superman reboot without him. However, this sparked a backlash against the studio. So, there is no telling when Cavill will return to the role.

Henry Cavill is waiting for a call from DC

During an interview with Collider, Henry Cavill discussed how far his role as Superman had progressed in the movies. He thought the film was a fantastic opening story for Superman. It left a lot of room for him to develop beyond that and become the hero we know and love.

‘Batman v Superman’ took a dark turn because it got showcased from Batman’s point of view. It did not really show the aspects of Superman that he was eager to show.

Video Credits: i GoT DC

Whereas ‘Snyder Cut of Justice League’ definitely leans into that a little more. He was a little gentler in his tone, but he added that he would love to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics as a continuation of his development.

Henry Cavill thought it would be an exciting opportunity to tell many interesting stories there. He believed that having a character as good and idealistic as Superman was simply a matter of finding the right hooks.

Right now, Henry Cavill’s future in the DC Extended Universe is anything but certain. Many rumours have circulated about whether or not he will return as the superhero. According to one of the sources, Henry Cavill is currently vying for a cameo in ‘The Flash’. Having him in the mix would make it appear as if he was there to stay in that continuity within the DC Universe.