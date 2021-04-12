Henry Cavill Gets Dwayne Johnson’s Support To Beat Down DCEU’s Malicious Plan

DC is planning to kill Snyderverse, but Henry Cavill has now had the backing of The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson to produce ‘Man of Steel 2’.

While DC has plans ready to kill Snyderverse, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) is now adamant about producing Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel 2’. Will DC be able to move The Rock solid support of Dwanye Johnson? Find out here.

Highlights —

DC is scared of Henry Cavill’s new weapon – The Rock ( Dwayne Johnson)

The Rock to produce Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel 2’ only for theatre release

DC is scared of Henry Cavill’s new weapon – The Rock ( Dwayne Johnson)

Rumours are up that the DC Universe is super jealous of Snyder’s Cut ‘Justice League’ and they want to fail all the plans of expanding Snyderverse; however, Henry Cavill isn’t worried at all. After all, he has found The Rock’s support to realise the dream project of ‘Man of Steel 2’.

Who on earth could dare to move The Rock from seeking it?

Henry Cavill gets The Rock’s (Dwayne Johnson) support to beat down DCEU’s malicious plan

Last year on March 22, Ann Sarnoff, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. made a heartbreaking announcement for Henry Cavill’s fans that they would not continue with the Snyderverse.

“We wanted to give Zack [Snyder] the opportunity to complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theatres. We’re happy that we have HBO Max to let the rope out as it were and allow the fans to see all four hours of Zack’s vision”. Sarnoff said,

He claimed that such an option wasn’t feasible for another company, and a project like Snyder’s Cut would’ve met its end.

But according to him, AT&T has a different opinion over this.

Related: Henry Cavill Betrays DCEU To Join Hands With Rival Marvel

They have huge faith in the concept of Snyderverse and think that it is a commercially viable product for HBO Max.

The current popularity of The Snyder Cut completely supports the perspective. The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is really interested in a joint DC universe for over a year now and he is aiming for the Justice League in ‘Black Adam 2’.

Moreover, The Rock is actually aiming to realise his long pending dream. You must be wondering what that dream could be! Well, undoubtedly the world is a fan of The Rock, but The Rock actually is a huge fan of Jack Snyder. He loves his body of work.

It is because of this that The Rock wishes to produce Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel 2’. If Rock wishes for something, no one can stop him from seeking it.

The Rock to produce Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel 2’ only for theatre release

And guess what, he is interested in the Black Adam franchise not just as a producer, but he wants to play in that specific world. A reliable source revealed that:

“The Rock is least interested in doing Walter Hamada’s multiverse. He is actually excited to share the screen with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot. That only means the rise of the Trinity and continuation of Snyder’s universe.”

But as we can see The Rock’s dream is in complete contrast to Walter Hamada’s dream for DC Films. The question is if AT&T allow Warner Media to communicate to The Rock that what he is dreaming is not possible and he can’t do this? They certainly can’t. The Rock is money, and he is worth billions.

Video Credits: The Flashpoint Guy

The Rock intends to be a part of Henry Cavill’s film as a co-producer or Executive Produce and he wants the film role in ‘Black Adam 2’.

This is a huge support for Henry Cavill whose future in DC is at stake as Superman. Moreover, because The Rock would be producing ‘Man of Steel 2’, it would not settle for HBO Max premier. It needs to be a theatrical release.

Let us know your views regarding Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel 2’ getting the support of Dwayne Johnson. Drop your views regarding Snyderverse in the comments box below.

Source: GeekosityMag