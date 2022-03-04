Henry Cavill Teases Another Gaming Adaption After The Witcher

Henry Cavill is an avid gamer, everyone who even remotely knows him is aware of this. After the soaring success of ‘The Witcher’, Henry is teasing the possibility of starring in yet another video game adaptation.

‘The Witcher’ is a worldwide phenomenon, and Henry Cavill is at the peak of his ‘game’. Based on a video game series of the same name, which in turn is adapted from a book series with the same title, ‘The Witcher’ is a major hit. Its recently released second season further proved that given a good story, apt for the screen, a video game can be smartly adapted into a live-action television series. Casting Henry Cavill into the series was a masterstroke, which was also fuelled by the fact that Henry is an avid gamer in real life as well. However, it seems like Henry isn’t going to stop at ‘The Witcher’ when it comes to starring in video game adaptations. In a recent interview, he teased his fans about starring in the live-action version of the game ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill reveals interest in a ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Henry Cavill teases a potential ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

It’s no industry secret that Henry Cavill is a nerd when it comes to playing video games. In an interview with The Strait Times, he shed some light on his obsession with video games. “I’ve always been a gamer. My dad introduced me to PC gaming when I was very young and I have memories of playing games with my brother at the dining table”, he said.

“I remember installing games on those large square floppy disks and it taking forever and loving those as well. So, it’s been a part of me for a long time.”

After the soaring success of ‘The Witcher’, Henry is teasing the possibility of starring in yet another video game adaptation.

Henry Cavill reveals interest in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

In another interview with Game Reactor, Henry talked open-heartedly about the game he loved playing and which games he was playing currently. He mentioned that he had just started playing ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ and thought that it could be adapted into a film.

“I’ve actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2 – I know I’m a little bit late to that party – but I started playing it and I’m enjoying it. And so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie”. He said,

So, are we looking at another video game to the live-action adaptation of another successful game, starring Henry Cavill in it? It might be way too early to even assume something like it, but as they say, the possibilities are endless!

MORE FROM DKODING: Henry Cavill Fired And Replaced From The Witcher

Henry Cavill tease about a potential ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Henry’s nerdy gamer side has been extremely popular among his fans, especially the video game lovers community. In a 2019 interview for the first season of ‘The Witcher’, he was asked what he preferred between Xbox and Play Station. Henry replied that he preferred PC. This got the entire gaming community rolling in their chairs and his response turned into a viral meme.

Further in July 2020, Henry assembled a new PC for himself and shared the video on his social media accounts. It was also happily accepted by PC gaming enthusiasts and went viral. He has categorically mentioned that ‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘The Witcher 3’ are among his favourite video games. Henry is also rumoured to offer his voice to a key character in the upcoming video game ‘Mass Effect’.

Henry’s love for video games might just have him starring in another live-action adaptation of a video game series. DKODING believes that it will be ‘Dead Red Redemption 2’. Keep an eye on this space to know more.

Tell us in the comments if you also think Henry Cavill is perfectly suited to star in the adaptation of ‘Red Dead Redemption’. Also, tell us if you have watched ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and share with us your thoughts on it. Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.