Super Busy Henry Cavill Forces DC To Unveil NEW SUPERMAN For Shazam 2 Cafeteria Moment

There has been a rumour that Henry Cavill will not be appearing the ‘Shazam 2’. And here is what the director of the film said in order to put an end to the rumours.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life, full of ups and downs. Following a rocky start, Warner Bros. appeared to have found its stride with director-driven blockbusters such as ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Shazam!’ The latter was directed by David F. Sandberg and featured a brief appearance by Superman. Henry Cavill was conspicuously absent, but it turns out he was supposed to appear in the origin story.

Henry Cavill won’t appear in ‘Shazam 2’: Rumours

Will Cavill ever return as Superman in ‘Shazam 2’?

Henry Cavill will not be appearing the ‘Shazam 2’

Henry Cavill won’t appear in ‘Shazam 2’: Rumours

Despite numerous rumours, Henry Cavill will not reprise his role as Superman in the upcoming DC Films project ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’.

Two sources familiar with the production and Cavill’s schedule confirmed to Variety that Henry Cavill will not play Superman in the upcoming DC film ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’. The film will be a sequel to the hit 2019 film ‘Shazam’ which was a critical success and held its own at the box office, sparking speculation about what the sequel might contain. It’s easy to see why rumours about Cavill appearing in the ‘Shazam’ sequel spread so quickly.

In an attempt to address recent rumours about Cavill’s appearance in the sequel, director David F. Sandberg revealed that Cavill was originally supposed to wear Superman’s cape and tights in 2019’s ‘Shazam’.

“Halfway through shooting Shazam, the plan was still for Cavill to be in it”, Sandberg tweeted on Friday (local time).

It’s also why Sandberg says he won’t comment on Cavill’s casting rumours:: “You can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened”.

Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 5, 2021

‘Shazam’ starred Asher Angel as Billy Batson, a teenager who is imbued with magical powers by a wizard, transforming him into the superhero ‘Shazam’ (played by Zachary Levi).

The first film received positive reviews and a lot of buzz around the world. ‘Shazam’ is set in the larger cinematic universe established by 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’, and contains numerous references to Superman. Superman even enters the frame in this scene, but only from the neck down. Ryan Handley, a stunt performer, played him in the film.

Will Cavill ever return as Superman in ‘Shazam 2’?

However, it is not all bad news. Cavill obviously wants to play Superman, and you’ll see more of him in HBO Max Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, which was released in March. But, for the time being, he’s preoccupied with filming the second season of ‘The Witcher’ for Netflix. And, as Variety points out, he will still appear as a cameo in a future DCEU film, but not in ‘Shazam 2’.

This isn’t the first time there have been speculations about who will appear in ‘Fury of the Gods’. Though the original cast, including Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as his heroic counterpart, is expected to return, the film’s original announcement last year also revealed that comedian Sinbad had joined the cast. He was even featured on a poster!

Was the casting a hoax or was it genuine? What’s your view on this casting? Let us know in the comments below.