Henry Cavill forced his way into playing Geralt in 'The Witcher'

Netflix’s Geralt of Rivia Henry Cavill ensured that no one except him could land the coveted role in ‘The Witcher’ by using forceful and annoying tactics, as revealed by the actor himself.

Henry Cavill has left his undeniable mark on Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’. Fans now cannot picture anyone but Cavill as the perfect pick for the White Wolf. To reach this stage, Cavill had to forcefully make his way to the top, as disclosed below.

To understand the means that Henry Cavill applied to land the role of Geralt in ‘The Witcher‘, here is some background on the actor’s obsession with the fantasy ‘Continent’.

As told by him, Henry has spent role-playing as Geralt for about 300 hours in ‘The Witcher’ video games. The actor mentioned to “GQ“,

“At home, I get to sit playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going outside has the opposite effect”.

The games provided him with an escape from all the limelight and show business hassle. They came to his refuge when he became anxious about even stepping out of his house due to the paparazzi clicking “sneaky photos” of him.

Consequently, the actor developed a deep attachment to the games and expressed,

“I was very very passionate about the games. I thought, ‘I really hope they make this into a TV show or movie’”.

Much to Henry Cavill and his fans’ delight, Netflix decided to adapt ‘The Witcher’ into a show. As soon as the news reached him, Henry Cavill wanted the coveted role of Geralt of Rivia.

CHASING GERALT OF RIVIA

Henry Cavill had been eying ‘The Witcher’ since the show was in its conception stages.

Even before ‘The Witcher’ script was prepared, Cavill forced his way to meet with Netflix. He annoyed his agents “all the time” who kept reminding him that the show “isn’t ready”. In ‘Making The Witcher’, Henry Cavill revealed,

“My initial interest in ‘The Witcher’ came from a chance experience with ‘The Witcher’ games. Then I heard that Netflix was making a show and so I hunted down the opportunity to play Geralt”.

Even the series’ showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has mentioned that Henry Cavill was “really annoying”. At the time when the producer and the actor first met, the show was not even “green-lit” and there was “nothing” to the story.

Consequently, the actor was sent back by Lauren. Yet Henry Cavill kept persisting as he expressed to “Vulture“,

“’The Witcher’ was something I wasn’t going to let pass me by without giving it my best shot”.

THE SUCCESSFUL HUNT

In his meeting with Lauren, Henry Cavill came to know that the series will be rooted not in the games but the books.

Thus, he devoured the books and “absolutely loved” them. He found them an “extraordinary force of a wonderful story”. This further solidified his intention to forcefully “hunt down” the role for Geralt in ‘The Witcher’.

Finally, Lauren was ready with the show’s script. She started looking for the perfect Geralt and went over 200 auditions yet no one lived up to her standards.

Big names like Gerard Butler, Viggo Mortensen, and Tom Hardy were considered for the role. ‘Vikings’ stars Travis Fimmel and Clive Standen were also vetted. Nevertheless, Lauren could not get Henry Cavill out of her eyesight and her head.

As a result, Henry Cavill’s persistence and forceful annoyance eventually paid off and gladly so. Needless to say, the actor has absolutely lived up to the efforts he put into getting the role.

The actor performs all his stunts and puts in hours of practice into perfecting Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill explained how he prepares for the role,

“I spent all the free time when I wasn’t on set with a sword in my hand, getting used to the weight. I had three swords where I lived, four at work. It was practice, practice, practice”.

Henry Cavill has aligned his deep admiration for the unique ‘The Witcher’ universe with his efforts. It makes one grateful that he decided to forcefully “hunt down” the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The actor is now all set to rule the screen in season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ (coming to Netflix on December 17).

