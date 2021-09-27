Henry Cavill Fired From The Witcher Even Before Season 2 Release

Henry Cavill has been brutally fired from ‘The Witcher’ franchise and Netflix has found a replacement.

Since the pandemic hit the world, ‘The Witcher’ franchise faced numerous challenges to keep the project afloat. The gossip mills are spreading stories that Henry Cavill is fired and is being replaced by Matt Bomer in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

Highlights —

‘The Witcher’ faces numerous roadblocks

Henry Cavill fed up with delays, resigning from ‘The Witcher’ project

Henry Cavill replaced by Matt Bomer in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

Are the rumours about Henry Cavill being fired true?

‘THE WITCHER’ FACES NUMEROUS ROADBLOCKS

The shooting had to stop because Kristofer Hivju tested positive, and then the Covid crisis spread globally that forced them to shut down. When things seemed normal, England faced a crisis due to the mutant virus. The lockdown was extended in England which is a primary filming location for the show.

Henry Cavill fired from ‘The Witcher’ even before season 2 released

Moreover, the lead actor Cavill faced a leg injury that sparked rumours of further delays. ‘The Witcher’ team continued to move forth, defeating unforeseen circumstances, but no one imagined that the outcome of this would be so devastating. Rumours are rife that Netflix is fearing the bad luck that is associated with Henry Cavill recently. According to reports published in “We Got This Covered”, his handsome looks and personality couldn’t work for Superman, which is the reason Netflix is planning to get rid of him.

Related: Henry Cavill’s Resilience Makes His Co-Stars Look Like Sissies

HENRY CAVILL FED UP WITH DELAYS, RESIGNING FROM ‘THE WITCHER’ PROJECT

CNN reported that Henry Cavill is himself leaving the series ‘The Witcher’ because he has wasted a lot of time on it. According to the news report, Cavill is irritated with how things are proceeding with season 2 of ‘The Witcher’. Moreover, he is fearing the future of the series itself.

HENRY CAVILL REPLACED BY MATT BOMER IN ‘THE WITCHER’ SEASON 2

Adding more twist in the tale, the Variety site published a report claiming Netflix has found a new Geralt in Matt Bomer, the Golden Globe winning actor, famous for his work in the series ‘White Collar’.

ARE THE RUMOURS ABOUT HENRY CAVILL BEING FIRED TRUE?

On deeper investigation, we have found that all the gossip around Henry Cavill being replaced in ‘The Witcher’ is downright false. Henry Cavill has always confessed that he was supremely excited about ‘The Witcher’ series because he is a big fan of the books. Season 1 received critical as well as mass acclaim, which makes the bad luck theory around Cavill completely wrong. Netflix would never want to lose a popular actor like Cavill in a mega-series like ‘The Witcher’.

It is true that the series has faced many roadblocks but both the cast and the audience are desperately waiting for the release of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

Let us know if you agree with any of the rumours and still believe that Henry Cavill will no longer be seen in future ‘The Witcher’ projects.