Henry Cavill Fired And Replaced From The Witcher

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ is a big success. Major credit goes to Henry Cavill for ‘living’ a character as complex as Geralt of Rivia. But are the rumours about Henry getting replaced from the forthcoming seasons of the fantasy drama true or not? Let’s find out.

Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ is one of his most talked-about performances in the last couple of years. But his future with the series has always remained shady. Henry is primarily a film actor and working in a TV series is a long-term commitment. Hence, from time to time, rumours pop-up about Henry being replaced from the show. But more often than not, the speculations have been proven wrong by either Henry or the producers. Let’s see if this one holds any truth!

Netflix to fire Henry Cavill from ‘The Witcher’?

Netflix dropped the first season of ‘The Witcher’ in 2019. The fantasy drama was based on a novel series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The series was an immediate hit on Netflix and became the platform’s most-watched international series. The series talked about a demon hunter Witcher, Geralt, and his relationship with Princess Ciri. Several interesting characters make their entry into this fantasy world, such as a mage named Yennefer and a bard named Jaskier. Despite its time-jumping complex narrative and some complex philosophical themes, the series ended up becoming a popular hit. It further paved way for more intelligent series to be produced in the coming years.

However, one of the main reasons for the show’s global success was its leading star, Henry Cavill. The series had gained significant attention since its early days owing to Henry’s attachment with the project. The decision to cast Henry was proven to be ‘bull’s eye’ as his performance became sort of iconic. It was assumed that Netflix will soon announce the second season and it did! The second season was released in late 2021 and ended up becoming yet another hit. However, the second season offered a lot of trouble to the cast and the crew of the show.

The show was largely shot in England which had been among the worst pandemic hit countries in Europe. Hence, due to frequent lockdowns, the shooting of the series kept getting delayed. On top of that, Kristopher Hivju, one of the show’s stars, got a COVID infection right in the middle of the shooting. This further delayed the shooting for weeks. To further add to the agony of Henry and everyone attached to the show, Henry suffered a leg injury while shooting. Rumours had it that a combination of all these negative factors impacted Henry’s morale and he decided to leave the series. But with the smooth release of the second season, those gossips turned out to be false. DKODING also debunked these rumours.

Recently, it was again speculated that owing to his preoccupations with other big projects, Henry might not be able to continue playing Geralt of Rivia in the coming seasons. But, as it turns out, this time also these were just random speculations without any base. Henry has made it clear that he will keep working in ‘The Witcher’ if the writers keep coming up with good stories to tell. So, good news overall!

Netflix has clearly stated the plans for seven seasons of ‘The Witcher’. It would be terrible to even imagine anyone other than Henry for the part of Geralt. Let’s wait for season 3 then!

Tell us in the comments if you also think no one can ever replace Henry in 'The Witcher'. Also, tell us about your favourite storyline from the two seasons of the show.