Henry Cavill Is Feeling Guilty About Being DCEU’s Superman

Best known for playing Superman in the DCEU, Henry Cavill recently revealed what he regrets the most about playing Superman. He pointed out a scene from ‘Man of Steel’, which makes him cringe whenever he watches it.

Henry Cavill was relatively unknown when he was selected to play Superman in the 2013 film ‘Man of Steel’. The film was deemed as the beginning of the DC cinematic universe helmed by Zack Snyder as the director. Henry’s selection as Superman was one of the biggest events of his acting career thus far. While the films didn’t work as much as was expected, Henry Cavill did become an international star and was appreciated for his performances in the three DCEU films that he appeared in. However, in a recent interview with Hollywood Reports, Henry shared a regret he has about playing Superman.

In the interview, he was asked about a decision he regretted about his acting career. In response to this direct question, at first, Henry gave a political answer. He answered that every decision that he had taken in his career had brought him to his present. But then, Henry did share his ‘biggest’ regret about playing Superman. He recalled a scene from ‘Man of Steel’, which comes towards the end of the film. In the scene, Clark has to smile at Martha, his mother. He says, “I’m talking to Martha. I would’ve smiled differently. Every time I see it I’m like, ‘That’s an irritating smile’. I just don’t like it. Why did I smile like that? That’s not how I smile. That I would have done it differently”. While this doesn’t actually fall into the category of regret, if we keep the question’s context in mind, Henry’s smart answer goes on to further show how professional an actor he is.

Despite this, Henry’s performance as Superman/Clark Kent was met with massive applause. Most credit for it must also go to director Zack Snyder, who was able to give the character a fresh treatment, which helped Henry bring his own personality into his role. The film was critically appreciated across all platforms.

However, Henry’s future as Superman is facing grave danger. Henry is almost out of the DCEU, with no new Superman projects or announcements on the cards. There are also talks of DC hiring a black actor to play Superman in a historical decision. When asked about it, Henry gave a calculated answer. He said that Superman is way bigger than the skin of his colour. It meant that Henry is completely okay with his most iconic role being taken away from him if the actor who replaces him does full justice to the role.

While Henry is mostly remembered as the definitive Superman of our generation, it must also be considered that the DC might still keep Henry around. Anyone who has worked with Henry has to say that he is the true English gentleman. Hence, people like working with him. Take Zack Snyder’s nickname for Henry as an example. Once in an interview, Zack called him ‘a warrior monk’. It’s true, Henry went through a lot of hardships to reach where he is today.

Other than that, Henry is not waiting around for a call from DC. He is busy with other projects. He is about to appear in the fantasy drama ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, reprising his role as Gerald of Rivia. The episodes will begin streaming on December 17th 2021 on Netflix.

