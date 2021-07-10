TRENDING TODAY

Goodbye Tom Cruise! Henry Cavill Being Eyed For Mission: Impossible Movies

Henry Cavill eyed for 'Mission: Impossible' movies
DKODING Studio
Geetika Kanwara

I started my career as an Analyst with McKinsey but, my inclination towards the field of marketing-led me into grabbing a masters in Marketing. Life took a big circle and got me back to writing like my early childhood days. I worked as a Digital Marketing Intern with Scraplabs and as a Content Writing Associate with a travel company known as Liamtra. If not writing, you'll find me binge-watching a Netflix show, reading a book, listening to music or watching cute dog videos.

Previous Article
Captain Marvel And Aquaman's Mera To Pair Together For A Netflix Project
No Newer Articles