Goodbye Tom Cruise! Henry Cavill Being Eyed For Mission: Impossible Movies

Creator of ‘Mission: Impossible’ planning to bring back Henry Cavill’s August Walker? Let’s find out more about his future in the hit franchise.

Henry Cavill has acted in various movies and TV shows for almost two decades. He made his debut in ‘Laguna’ in 2001. In March, the much-awaited ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ got released on the streaming service, HBO Max. He was also part of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes‘ as Sherlock Holmes. It also starred Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin. Cavill began his career with supporting roles like ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’, ‘Stardust’ and ‘I Capture the Castle‘. He later moved on to taking up titular roles that have pushed him to evolve as an actor. While roles like Superman in ‘Man of Steel‘ and Geralt of Rivia ‘The Witcher‘ have earned him immense praise. It was Cavill teaming up with Tom Cruise that left the audience asking for more.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Henry Cavill aced the role of August Walker

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to bring back Henry Cavill?

Is Henry Cavill ready to be back from the dead in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

HENRY CAVILL ACED THE ROLE OF AUGUST WALKER

In 2018, ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’ featured the return of the original trio Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Simon Pegg as Benji, and Ving Rhames as Luther. They go on a mission of stopping the suspicious activities of the terrorist group, The Apostles, that developed three years after the remains of terrorist Solomon Lane’s (Sean Harris) organization, The Syndicate. During the mission, Hunt, Pegg and Rhames get stuck with an agent of CIA’s Special Activities Operative, August Walker (Henry Cavill).

Video Credits: Lisa Andrew

Henry Cavill seemed like the perfect fit next to the original cast. Before filming for ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’ in 2017, he had already made a name for himself by starring in movies like ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘ and ‘Man of Steel’. His acting abilities had led him to star next to ‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise. Cavill’s performance as the shady double agent was beyond perfect. However, ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’ was majorly about seeing Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise together. It saw a different generation of actors play their character with conviction and a different approach. Tom Cruise was busy running on top of London rooftops or speeding through Parisian streets on a bike. Cavill was significantly calm while handling any task. It was exciting for fans to see them battle it out both as a team and as enemies.

Related: Leaked! Henry Cavill’s Role In Secret Superman Project

‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7’ TO BRING BACK HENRY CAVILL?

Henry Cavill’s supporting role in ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’ earned him a lot of praise. It also left many heartbroken after seeing his character die in the franchise. However, We Got This Covered suggests that the creators of the hit franchise are planning to bring Cavill back from the dead. They want him to reprise his role as August Walker. Henry Cavill also longs to be part of a franchise since his chance of playing Clark Kent is uncertain. The report mentions that makers are planning to bring back Cavill through flashback scenes. There also might be a spin-off on his character in the future.

Henry Cavill eyed for ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies

The filming of the latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ was halted in the first week of June after a member tested positive for coronavirus.

Related: Henry Cavill’s Chubbiness Costed Him A Whopping $85 Million

IS HENRY CAVILL READY TO BE BACK FROM THE DEAD IN ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7’

While promoting his Netflix movie ‘Enola Homes’ on the Empire Podcast, Henry Cavill talked about his time with ‘Mission: Impossible‘. Patrick Stewart asked him if he misses being part of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ or is relieved that he no longer has to perform the stunts. He said: “I was extremely jealous. Extremely jealous. I want to be there. I want to be parachuting off a motorbike into a canyon. Why cannot I be there?” He went on to mention how he misses it all terribly.

Video Credits: Empire Magazine

Henry Cavill has often played the role of hero. When he got cast as CIA agent August Walker in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, many assumed that he would play the good guy who saves others. However, his character turned out to be the bad guy you chase in the entire movie. Hence, to see him be the villain was a refreshing change. Tell us if you would like to see August Walker return to ‘Mission: Impossible’ in the comment section!