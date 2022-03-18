Henry Cavill Exploited His Injury During The Witcher Season 2

Henry Cavill faced a career-ending injury while filming for ‘The Witcher’ last year. He spoke candidly about his on-set leg injury and how he turned the odds against him, as well as how he found a loophole and exploited his leg injury.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, ‘The Witcher‘ star Henry Cavill discussed his career-ending injury while filming season 2 of ‘The Witcher’, as well as a variety of other topics such as mental health and physical fitness.

Henry Cavill talked about his injury in an interview

How did Henry turn his injury into a good thing?

Henry Talking About His Injury

Cavill suffered a hamstring injury when one of his thigh muscles tore, forcing him to stop filming ‘The Witcher’. Henry had a lengthy recovery process that stretched even after he returned to filming season 2 of ‘The Witcher’. Describing his hamstring injury, Henry Cavill said:

Henry Cavill took advantage of his injury

“It was a very, very bad tear, and I was very lucky that it wasn’t a complete detachment of the hamstring”.

Henry claimed the most difficult part was to work while being injured as he was too kind to the production. He acknowledged the importance of getting things done from production’s view. However, the production had to come to a halt because there was a strong possibility that if they continued filming, Henry would have torn his muscle even more severely.

Henry Cavill talks about that hamstring injury and why he's always wearing a beanie pic.twitter.com/MrlPf186Tp — r/NetflixWitcher (@netflixwitcher) April 15, 2021

How Henry Turned His Injury into a Good Thing?

Rather than putting his mind to the negative side of being injured, Henry Cavill candidly explained to People that he thought of it as a sign from the universe to give himself a much-needed break. He was already working non-stop, exhausted him and his body, so when the force of nature left him no choice but to take a break, he took advantage of the opportunity and maximised it to the fullest by focusing on relaxing and healing.

Henry went on to share more information about his outlook on mental health and the various obstacles he faces and overcomes. He explained about his mental health that he focuses on the aspects of his mental health over which he has control and works affirmatively on those aspects. This method, according to Henry, provides him with something to effectively work on and make amends.

Henry Cavill Shares His Mental Health Philosophy: 'Only Worry About the Things You Can Control' https://t.co/wDZYGjv9tI — People (@people) August 9, 2021

He must also maintain a certain level of fitness in his body to manipulate it appropriately based on the role he plays. He revealed that, despite the difficulties and obstacles he has faced and continues to face, he mastered the art of bouncing back and marching forward.

Henry’s fans can also learn from his healing process and his outlook towards mental health. Henry giving himself a break should be a good sign for fans, as the actor has put his intense workout routine out there that he goes under to get in the shape for the roles he gets, so the ‘Man of Steel’ star definitely deserves a well-needed rest.

Staying indoors isn’t a big problem for the ‘Man of Steel’ star, as he is a gamer at heart and does not shy away from confessing his love for the game series ‘Warhammer’ and computer-based gaming.

