Henry Cavill Desperate To Join Fast And Furious Franchise

Henry Cavill is eager to join the cast of ‘Fast and the Furious’ and he is relentless to be cast in any role.

Henry Cavill is a beloved actor and very popular among his fans. Be it the messiah of the world like Superman or the sassy yet intrinsic Gerald of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’. He has been at the receiving end of the casting agency since he always ends up losing, most of the roles he eyes, to his co-actors. DC recently announced that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates will be rebooting the Son of Krypton without the involvement of Cavill. And while the future of Superman seems to be in cahoots, news of Henry wanting a role in ‘The Fast and the Furious’ has been going around for quite some time.

A report by the “OK magazine” had suggested that Henry was so eager to be a part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise that he was ready to even take a backseat when it comes to casting and would accept whatever was thrown at him. He had reportedly also approached Dwayne Johnson to put in a good word for him and get him a part. Surely, someone of Cavill’s stature does not need to accept and beg people for roles.

When news of Henry begging to be a part of this movie started doing rounds, “Gossip Cop” did a background check and investigated the matter. Turns out none of the rumours holds water and Henry has not approached anyone regarding the movie. And why should he?

He is extremely successful in his current endeavours. The magazine also reported that Henry is very happy with the trajectory of his career and wants to do nothing to jeopardize it.

