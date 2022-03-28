Henry Cavill Desperately Wants To Be The Next James Bond, But Here’s A Glitch

What is stopping Henry Cavill from taking up the James Bond project, despite the craziness to don the suit? Henry Cavill always remains the top choice to play James Bond after Daniel Craig called it quits with ‘No Time to Die’ last year.

Henry Cavill has come a long way from being called Fat Cavill in school to having the sculpted face that anyone would die for, but his journey is not without regrets. Cavil lost out to Daniel Craig in the last James Bond auditions, but he believes he can still play the iconic spy. Even though he has every reason to say yes to the next James Bond project, there is something that might stop him from taking the role.

Highlights —

Fans won’t accept anyone else except Henry Cavill as the next Bond

Henry Cavill- the eternal bond for not just fans but this producer

Henry Cavill is desperate to play Bond

Fans won’t accept anyone else except Henry Cavill as the next Bond

Ever since Daniel Craig stepped down as Bond after being part of five movies in the franchise, fans have been speculating who would be the best fit to play the next 007. Henry Cavill did lose out to Craig in the 2005 auditions, but according to his fans, he has shown his calibre in some equally good projects like ‘The Witcher’, ‘Snyder Cut’, ‘Justice League’ and ‘Enola Holmes’. However, the question is whether the actor is willing to take another shot.

Henry Cavill always remains the top choice to play James Bond after Daniel Craig

He further added, describing his feelings for the future of James Bond in the post-Daniel era, “You do not know which direction they want to take Bond in, and so I like to say that everything is always on the table”, Cavill told The Sunday Times.

With this statement, it is clear that he is interested in playing the role of the legendary spy if the makers find Cavill fit to play a certain age and a certain type. Cavill also confessed that he didn’t get the opportunity to watch the latest Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’ because he is too busy with professional commitments.

Henry Cavill- the eternal bond for not just fans but this producer

Even though Henry never got the opportunity to play Bond, he is known as the “Eternal Bond” among Bond fans.

Video Credits: Movie Rockstar

There have been no official claims about who will play the next Bond. On the other hand, Cavill has found his place in another spy project: ‘Argylle’, a film based on Ellie Conway’s popular novel.

MORE FROM DKODING: DCEU Ditches Henry Cavill For Black Superman Calvin Ellis

Regarding Cavill’s casting, when asked about it, Matthew Vaughn, one of the project’s producers, told THR: “I needed someone who was born to play Bond, which Henry is, and then I needed to nick him before Bond did. With a wink, he plays a larger-than-life action hero. It is not at all like Kingsman“.

Henry Cavill is desperate to play Bond

The Superman actor did lose out to Craig, but that hasn’t stopped him from dreaming himself in a Bond’s suit. In 2015, while speaking to Men’s Health, Cavill confessed, “The Bond people are wonderful, and I would like to work with them”.

However, he added that if an individual Superman movie gets reprised by DC, then there might be an issue with the schedules. Now that Superman’s individual movie project is off the charts, he told GQ last year that he “would absolutely jump at the opportunity”.

Video Credits: Diana Méndez

He knows about the social media calls for casting him as the next Bond. However, Henry Cavill has his own reasons to say no to the project. After all, he can put his prospective Superman project at stake to play Bond.

We really hope that Henry Cavill gets lucky the second time. Let us know what you think about Henry Cavill’s chances of becoming the next James Bond after Daniel Craig in the comments section below.

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.