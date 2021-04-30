Henry Cavill Declining Captain Britain Opens A Slot For Jamie Dornan’s MCU Debut

It has been rumoured that Henry Cavill’s will be playing Captain Britain in the upcoming MCU movie. Just incase he turns down we have got you covered. We think this actor would be a great fit. Keep reading to find out.

Of course, on the big screen, Henry Cavill plays one of the greatest superheroes of all time. He’s no stranger to dressing up as beloved action heroes when he’s asked to do so in the DCEU, having played Superman. Many fans, however, would like to see him join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s long been speculated that he could play Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as that character has long been a fan favourite.

Henry Cavill as Captain Britain

Jamie Dornan as Captain Britain?

Brian Braddock, who first appeared in Marvel Comics UK in 1976, is regarded as the UK’s answer to Steve Rogers’ Captain America. The magician Merlyn bestows upon him incredible abilities, and as a result, he is tasked with upholding Britain’s laws.

Henry Cavill as Captain Britain

Henry Cavill as Captain Britain

Henry Cavill would be an excellent choice for the role of Captain Britain, one of Marvel’s most intriguing characters. We haven’t seen Captain Britain in the MCU yet, so there’s still time for him to appear in the future. For the time being, ApexForm, a digital artist, has shared this new concept design of Henry Cavill dressed as Captain Britain for the MCU on Instagram.

Henry Cavill, best known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe films, is rumoured to be considering joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a recent report from ‘We Got This Covered,’ Marvel is planning to cast Henry in the role of Captain Britain, aka Brian Braddock, in upcoming MCU films. Captain Britain has sparked a lot of interest since Peggy Carter mentioned the character in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Henry Cavill rose to prominence after portraying Charles Brandon, the first Duke of Suffolk, in the popular BBC series ‘The Tudors’, and then went on to play Superman, aka Clark Kent, in the DCEU’s 2013 film ‘Man of Steel’, which earned him worldwide acclaim. Following his third appearance as a DCEU superhero in over a decade, rumours are rife that Henry will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there has been a lot of talk about the heartthrob’s return to the DCEU as Superman, rumour has it that he will also join the MCU as Captain Britain.

If the rumours are true, the 37-year-old will join a select group of actors who have appeared in both the DC and Marvel universes. According to a report by the online portal, despite being extremely picky about the roles he considers, Henry is interested in taking on the role of Enola Holmes. However, neither Henry Cavill nor the Marvel Cinematic Universe have confirmed or announced the news.

Jamie Dornan as Captain Britain?

Regardless of who is cast, there is little doubt that Captain Britain will appear in the MCU at some point, if not in this phase, then in the next. In 2017, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that talks about introducing the character to the movies had taken place, and with the universe moving on from the Infinity Saga, it is becoming increasingly likely that the character will make his debut. Whether Cavill is cast in the role or not remains to be seen, but this artwork makes a compelling case for him.

Jamie Dornan who is known for his roles in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy. In an interview with Looper, “When asked if there are any MCU characters he would like to take on, Dornan admits, I don’t know a lot about that world. I have to say I honestly don’t, I’m terrible”. However, fans would love to see him all suited up for an MCU movie. Not to say that Jamie Dornan might obviously make a handsome looking Captain Britain. In 2018, the 38 year old actor has been voted out as an alternative to play the role of Wolverine in Alternate MCU. For now all we can do is to hope that Dornan is being approached to take up the role of Captain Britain just incase Henry Cavill turns down.

Who do you like to see as Captain Britain? Let us know in the comments below.