Superman vs Thor: Henry Cavill And Chris Hemsworth Wrestle For The He-man Role

It’s been rumoured that Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth are fighting over the He-Man role and here’s what we know so far.

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ is the new animated series that is a direct sequel to the original story from the 1980s. And, according to the latest rumours, Henry Cavill (DC’s Superman) and Chris Hemsworth (Marvel’s Thor) will fight in the film to bring He-Man to life. For more than two decades, it has been regarded as one of Hollywood’s cursed projects, with directors such as John Woo, Jon M. Chu, Jeff Wadlow, and Y McG all attempting to make their own versions of Eternia’s adventures, all of whom failed.

Henry Cavill vs Chris Hemsworth: Who is a better fit for the role?

Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth will be remembered for their roles as Superman and Thor in the DC Comics vs. Marvel Studios films. They do, however, have a lot of very interesting productions in their filmographies. But now, they both want to play He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ in a live-action adaptation.

They’ve attempted for a long time to reboot ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’, and the project has passed through several hands, but none has progressed sufficiently. Now that there will be a new animated series on Netflix, its popularity will skyrocket, making it an ideal opportunity for a new live-action film. But you need a protagonist who is up to the task, and without a doubt, Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth are two excellent options. It’s also time to forget about the 1987 remake starring Dolph Lundgren. Because the story deserves to be retold for today’s audience.

Henry Cavill vs Chris Hemsworth: Who is a better fit for the role?

Noah Centineo recently signed on to play He-Man for brother directors Adam Y Aaron Nee. This young actor has appeared in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2019), ‘The Perfect Date’ (2019), and ‘Black Adam’ (2022) as Al Rothstein/Atom Smasher.

Because Noah Centineo’s idea failed, they are now looking for a bigger star to play He-Man, and the name that comes to mind is Chris Hemsworth. His physique and personality make him an ideal choice for the role. However, Henry Cavill has suddenly expressed interest in the part and is putting a lot of pressure on SONY to employ him.

According to Giant Freakin’ Robot, Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, is vying for the role. Sony is reportedly not interested in casting Cavill, but he is reportedly pressing for the role. It’s still unknown who will win, but as we mentioned before, Hemsworth appears to be the front-runner right now. Obviously, any one of these actors would be a fantastic pick to play He-Man, but given how Hollywood works, we could end up with someone altogether different in the role. We’ll have to wait and see who Sony chooses for the time being.

