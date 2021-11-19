Henry Cavill Cannot Stop Mocking His Co-Actor From The Witcher

A while ago, it got announced that ‘Game of Thrones‘ actor Kristofer Hivju will join the cast of Netflix‘s popular ‘The Witcher‘ for its second season. The character of Nivellen is one of the more memorable characters introduced to fans in the book, but that storyline was not part of the first season of the show. In the books, Nivellen rapes a lady during a heist who turns out to be a priestess of the Cult of the Lionhead Spider, Coram Agh Tera. Before committing herself, she curses Nivellen to become a monster in a monster’s flesh rather than the monster in a man’s skin that he was already.

On September 25, Netflix showed ‘The Witcher’ fans a glimpse of Hivju’s character. Nivellen got cursed with a beastly appearance in ‘The Last Wish’ as a result of raping a priestess of Coram Agh Tera, the Cult of the Lionhead Spider. Before killing herself, she curses Nivellen to become a monster in a monster’s flesh, rather than the monster in a man’s skin that he was already.

Henry Cavill can’t stop mocking his co-actor from ‘The Witcher’

While investigating the deaths of a merchant and his female companion near Nivellen’s estate, Geralt encounters Nivellen. Cavill also debuted two new clips from ‘The Witcher’ season 2 at the TUDUM virtual event. One of them features Geralt and Nivellen enjoying a knife-throwing game while talking about Ciri. Geralt refers to Nivellen as an old buddy at the moment, hinting that the characters’ relationship in the series will differ from the books.

Video Credits: Netflix

During his conversation with Geralt, he wonders if he warned Ciri about the process of becoming a Witcher. “Have you told the girl the truth that Witchers kidnap youngsters to feed them with magical herbs?” Those who survive become Witchers in their own right. All human emotions and reactions have grown educated out of them. They got transformed into monsters in order to kill other creatures”. Geralt got convinced that this would not happen to Ciri. Nivellen, on the other hand, continues to pursue him, implying that he has lost his touch.

HENRY CAVILL MAKES FUN OF HIS ‘THE WITCHER’ CO-STAR

Star Henry Cavill recently revealed the first look of Hivju’s monster character. While posting, Cavill jokingly wrote: “Kristofer was extraordinarily brave for season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ and decided to play his character of Nivellen with zero makeup or visual effects, as you can see above. Kristofer, we are all so proud”.

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Freya Allan, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, Joey Batey, Lilly Cooper, and Therica Wilson-Read are among the returning cast members for season 2 of ‘The Witcher’.

The upcoming season will also include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra, Mecia Simson as Francesca and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

LAUREN S. HISSRICH TALKS ABOUT NIVELLEN

THE WITCHER Season 2 premiere episode is adapting the Andrzej Sapkowski short story A Grain of Truth. Here’s what you need to know about how @LHissrich is bringing the beloved Witcher tale to life with Geralt and Ciri. pic.twitter.com/Y0J11I3UMx — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 5, 2021

Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunner of ‘The Witcher’, previously indicated that the first episode of season 2 would be on ‘A Grain of Truth’. She expressed her delight at the prospect of bringing one of her favourite short stories to life in season 2. After season one, she reflected on their missed opportunity to complete the short stories. Instead, they were able to rework the plot and incorporate Ciri into it. It is the story of a father and daughter reuniting in a place that does not feel completely safe for them. And, with Geralt, they get to learn more about his character and his past. Because it is about family, it is the ideal way to begin season 2. It’s about the secrets they keep from each other and the monsters they can be inside at times.

