Opportunist Henry Cavill Bullying Netflix To Return To The Witcher

Henry Cavill has stated that he is all set to reprise his role for all seven seasons of ‘The Witcher’ under one condition. Keep reading to find out.

‘The Witcher’, a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, recently released its second season, and it has received good reviews. Fans are eagerly anticipating the third season of the show, which is presently in creation after a surprising ending twist was disclosed at the end of the second season. Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the series, is a huge fan of ‘The Witcher’ books and games.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner for ‘The Witcher’, stated in 2019 that she has a seven-season plan for the Netflix series mapped out in her thoughts. This was said even before the first season of the series was released, which turned out to be a rather bold move as ‘The Witcher’ became a Netflix smash hit. Henry Cavill, the series’ protagonist, recently indicated to The Hollywood Reporter that he would “absolutely” be up for reprising his role in ‘The Witcher’ for seven seasons. His only requirement was that they continue to create wonderful stories while also paying tribute to author Andrzej Sapkowski’s work. “As long as we can keep telling great stories which honour [author Andrzej] Sapkowski’s work.”

Henry Cavill appears to have a great deal of regard for Andrzej Sapkowski’s work, and he wants to make sure that any future appearances as Geralt remain authentic to the author’s original material. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich corroborated Henry Cavill’s recent statements about portraying a more “intelligent” Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming second season, which is due to premiere later this month, and credited him for helping with the idea in the same interview. She revealed that Henry Cavill was eager to find a way for his character in the next episodes to open up further.

Henry Cavill has recently signed on to feature in a reboot of ‘Highlander’, as well as portraying Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming sequel to the Netflix film ‘Enola Holmes’ and leading an ensemble cast in the upcoming spy film ‘Argylle’. Despite this, Henry Cavill has shown an interest in portraying a character in a Marvel film … a very specific character, to be precise. “I have the internet and I have seen the various rumours about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that—like the way they modernized Captain America”, Henry Cavill said.

“There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

Fortunately, ‘The Witcher’ has already been confirmed for a third season as part of Netflix’s, “growing Witcher universe”, which will now include a second anime feature film as well as a family-friendly series set in the same setting. The third season doesn’t have a release date yet, and it certainly won’t until closer to the premiere anyhow, but we’ll probably have to wait at least a year to see it. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Digital Spy in November 2021 that the writers’ group is already hard at work on season 3 scripts, so let’s hope they keep the momentum going.