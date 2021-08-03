Henry Cavill Boasting About The Witcher Season 2 Everywhere

Henry Cavill will soon be seen battling some more deadly monsters as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming season 2 of ‘The Witcher’. In a recent interview, he bragged about ‘The Witcher’ Season 2’s minor similarity with the popular video game ‘Warhammer 40k’.

Before he started playing the legendary Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series ‘The Witcher‘, Henry played another iconic character as Superman in Zack Snyder’s DC universe. But as his future with DC is still under the layers of darkness, Henry is only looking forward to ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. A string of recent interviews suggests that Henry is quite excited about his revival of Geralt in the mythological action thriller. He is also a famous nerd and has admitted that he has been a great fan of ‘The Witcher’ books and video game series. In a recent interview he gave at the WitcherCon, he bragged about how one of the set-pieces from ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 had an uncanny similarity with another set-piece from a video game he is a big fan of, ‘Warhammer’.

During the interview, it was clear that he was itching to share the piece of information about how the Kaer Morhen sets from ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 had a similarity with ‘Warhammer’. He mentioned a chandelier in the Blackstone Fortress in ‘Warhammer 40k’ and noted that it was similar to a chandelier used in ‘The Witcher’ for the Kaer Morhen, home of the Witchers. For the ones who are not aware of the context. ‘Warhammer 40k’ is a highly popular video game, which has a famous set-piece named Blackstone Fortress, which acts as an alien starbase in the game.

HENRY CAVILL CAN’T STOP BRAGGING ABOUT ‘THE WITCHER’ SEASON 2

Now, comparing the two must have come across as quite natural to him, as he is a fan of both universes. Henry further added that he was grinding his teeth on the sets to have anybody get the reference, but nobody did. Now, it’s quite refreshing information to grasp that Henry Cavill was the only ‘big nerd’ on the sets of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. Given how ‘The Witcher’ is also a famous video game and a book series, shouldn’t there be a ‘nerdo-calypse’ on the sets? Well, we guess not! Henry has mentioned in the past that during his early years, he was such a big fan of ‘Warhammer’ that he used to draw the figurines from the games.

Henry Cavill can’t stop talking about ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 in interviews

During one of his sketching exercises, he must have drawn that chandelier, and hence, when he saw it on the sets of ‘The Witcher’, he became fascinated. And he just had to talk about it.

HENRY CAVILL IS A BIG NERD

Since this little piece of the interesting interview got viral on Twitter, a surge of tweets asked someone to make ‘Warhammer’ television series and have Henry Cavill star in it. Now, that’s another story for another day.

In the interview, Cavill also compared his portrayal of Geralt in season 1 with season 2. As we all know by now through the teaser trailer that Geralt will be seen visiting his home and will spend some time among his own people, he feels that the character needs to talk more. He said that Geralt spoke less during the first season as they wanted to show him as a person who talks less and thinks more. And now that he’s among his own people, he needs to show off his intellect and philosophical ideas more. And this is precisely what we’re going to see in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, which releases later this year in December.

Video Credits: Netflix

However, one detail from the show that hurt Henry’s female fan following is his admission that Geralt will not be taking his famous baths in the season. However, he added, there will be plenty of ‘male-flesh’ to be observed. Now this quirky side of Henry is quite a rare welcome sight!

Now, let’s watch the teaser trailer once again and try to find the ‘chandelier’ thing that Henry bragged about. December 2021, we are hyped! Come soon!

Tell us in the comments what do you think about the journey Geralt will take in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. Also, tell us how excited would you be if there is ever an actual announcement about Henry signed on for a ‘Warhammer’ television series?