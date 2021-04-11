Henry Cavill Betrays DCEU To Join Hands With Rival Marvel

Rumours have it that Henry Cavill might become a part of the Marvel franchise.

Henry Cavill who has been entertaining the audience by portraying the character of Superman, might not be a part of the reboot. Yes, you are hearing it right!. After ‘Man Of Steel‘ left us feeling all amped up, it would be quite a disappointment to see a Superman movie without Henry being a part of it. But what was the real reason behind Henry walking out? Let’s find out.

Well, if we believe the rumours, Henry was not very much in the favour of the Superman reboot. According to Daniel Richtman, when in 2018, Warner Bros and DC made an announcement about working on the reboot, Henry was not very happy about it. In fact, he even tried to contact Marvel after the announcement. In an exclusive report by “The Hollywood Reporter”, it was stated that the reason behind Henry’s disappointment is DC and Warner’s shift of focus to supergirl in the movie, which will make Superman a side character.

Cavill bidding good-bye to DCEU to join hands with Marvel

After these rumours made their way in the market, one of the spokespeople of Warner Bros came out to state, “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally, we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films”.

When can we expect the reboot of ‘Superman’?

Looks like this year will be a huge hit for the DC Universe as the ‘Superman’ reboot is already under work. However, as of now, there is no director assigned to the big project. All we know is that Abrams will be producing the reboot. Just like the director, we are not very aware of the possible release date of the movie.

This being said, the question still remains the same. Will we see Henry Cavill donning the red and blue costume once again? Unfortunately, the fans might not see Henry in the ‘Superman’ reboot. Nevertheless, there is still hope to see Henry on-screen, as he will be reprising his role as Superman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’.

Did ‘Henry Cavill’ speak up on DCEU’s mistakes?

In a conversation with “The Rake”, Henry spoke about the things that didn’t work out in DC’s favour. “Even if Marvel didn’t exist, we’d struggle. There was a style [Warner Bros. and DC Comics] were going for, an attempt to be different and look at things from a slightly different perspective, which hasn’t necessarily worked. Yes, it has made money but it has not been a critical success; it hasn’t given everyone that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer”, he said.

“It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. ‘Wonder Woman’ was the first step in the right direction”, Henry further added.

Whom would you like to see playing Superman in the reboot?