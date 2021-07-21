Henry Cavill Begging Dwayne Johnson To Save His Spoiled Career

Dejected from DC, Henry Cavill is now begging Dwayne Johnson to get him a role in ‘Fast and the Furious’.

Henry Cavill is clamouring for a role in ‘Fast and Furious’, according to some tabloid reports. He is imploring Dwayne Johnson for the same. Moreover, he is ready to go to any extent for it, be it playing second fiddle to Johnson. Let’s find out if such reports are true or not.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill imploring Dwayne Johnson for work

Henry Cavill is ready to play second fiddle to Dwayne Johnson

HENRY CAVILL IMPLORING DWAYNE JOHNSON FOR WORK

After news from DC hit the media channels that Cavill would no longer be the caped Superman in the DCEU, fans were surprised as well as disappointed. Many media reports stated various reasons for DC’s decision.

Henry Cavill is begging Dwayne Johnson to bag a role in ‘Fast and the Furious’

One of the magazines, OK!, gave a sigh of relief saying that the actor is leaving no stone unturned to join another popular franchise – ‘The Fast and the Furious’ series. A tipster told the tabloid,

“He’s really hoping to land a role in one of the upcoming movies, so he’s asked Dwayne to help him”.

It is obvious for the media to write this seeing the influence of Dwayne in Hollywood. That’s why the outlet has written that Henry’s confidence in Dwayne can get him a role in Hollywood.

Related: Dwayne Johnson Refuses To Be DC’s Future Without Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill

HENRY CAVILL IS READY TO PLAY SECOND FIDDLE TO DWAYNE JOHNSON

The source said that Henry knows about his status and he is not trying to steal the spotlight from Dwayne. He is absolutely happy to play the second fiddle. He just really wants to be in some project that is super big like Superman.

Later, on an investigation, by referring to different authentic media reports, this story was proved to be simply fabricated. In fact, it is not clear if he will be involved in ‘Fast and Furious 9’. Recently, when asked about the ninth film in the franchise, Johnson said, “Will I be in Fast 9? I’m not quite too sure. I think they’re still working on that script now. So I don’t know, kind of up in the air”. On top of it, his feud with co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson is widely popular in the Hollywood media.

Video Credits: TM GROUP

Cavill’s turning to him for help, when his own future is hanging in confusion is funny. Other sources revealed that Cavill hasn’t been begging Johnson for work, and the claim otherwise is bogus.

Before that, OK!’s sister publication, “Star”, wrote false stories on Kaley Cuoco, claiming that she begged him for a part in the ‘Justice League’ movie. That story was also found to be false.

Let us know if stories related to Henry Cavill interest you. Also, drop your thoughts on what Henry Cavill can play best in ‘Fast and the Furious’.