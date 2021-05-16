Henry Cavill Begging Dwayne Johnson For A Role In Fast And Furious

With his turn as Superman approaching its end, Henry Cavill is reportedly seeking work outside of the DCEU. In one report, it was claimed that he was begging The Rock for a role in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Henry Cavill is one such guy who rarely achieves what he deserves or desires. Earlier it was the James Bond role and a key role in Harry Potter series that he lost to other actors. But he did manage to bag the role of arguably the most iconic superhero in the world, Superman. Beginning with Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’, Henry appeared in two more DC films, playing the Man of Steel. However, the poor critical and commercial acclaim to the films and his role got the WB execs wondering whether Cavill was the right choice to be playing Superman. And now, as the uncertainty looms over the future of Cavill’s Superman, there is another big report that has been doing the round of tabloids. And that is regarding Henry’s interest in appearing in the hugely successful ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Henry Cavill ready to take a backseat in ‘Fast and Furious’?

Henry Cavill begging The Rock for a role in ‘Fast and Furious 9’?

It all started with the casting of The Rock for the upcoming DC superhero film ‘Black Adam’, where he plays the titular role. The Rock has been open about his love and admiration for Henry Cavill’s rendition of Superman. And there were also reports that The Rock wanted to have Henry playing a cameo role as Superman in ‘Black Adam’. He was even ready to take on the WB executives on this thing. But there has been no official confirmation and even WB has claimed that while they respect Henry, there has been no discussion regarding the fate of Superman in the DCEU. This leaves Henry with one franchise to be proud of ‘The Witcher’.

Is Henry Cavill begging to be a part of ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise?

As per the Ok! Magazine, Henry is willing to be a part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise and has personally asked The Rock to set up a role for him in the upcoming instalment of the franchise. The report further stated that Henry is so desperate to join the franchise that he is not even willing to take up one of the lead roles in the franchise. He is more than ready to take a backseat and be one of the side-guys. Now, this seems problematic. A star of Henry’s stature couldn’t stoop so low to ‘beg’ for a role in a franchise that is known to be making successful but dumb films for the popcorn audience. Hence, the reports are hard to believe. And we have our own reasons to not believe it.

Henry Cavill asking Dwayne Johnson for a role in ‘Fast and Furious’?

Henry Cavill taking a backseat in front of Dwayne Johnson?



First and foremost, even Dwayne himself is not sure whether he has a role in the 9th instalment of the franchise or not. He has not been contacted and even the screenplay is not completed yet. Hence, it is too early to speculate that The Rock has a say in the casting decisions. And also, there is a big chance that The Rock might not even be in the film due to some bad-blood between him and Vin Diesel, the star of the franchise.

Seeing the dubiousness of the claims, Gossip Cop magazine investigated the story and found out that it was totally fabricated. Henry has not approached The Rock, or anybody else for that matter, to ask for a role. In-fact, he is quite content with the way his career is taking shape.

Who wouldn’t be? Afterall, he just might be the next James Bond, as he is the frontrunner in the race. His chances are also better than others as he had previously auditioned for the role. In addition, he will soon be seen in ‘The Witcher’ season 2, the debut season of which was a massive success.



While we will mostly remember Cavill as the definitive Superman for our generation, let us see when does Warner Bros. executives open their eyes and see there is no better Superman out there.

Tell us in the comments if you do in-fact want to see Henry Cavill in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie. Also tell us whether you think his Superman days are over?