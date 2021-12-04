Henry Cavill Finally Finds His Way Back Into The DCEU

Producer of ‘The Flash’ hints at a Henry Cavill’s Superman cameo! Let’s find out more about Superman in the upcoming superhero movie!

‘The Flash’, directed by Andy Muschietti, is based on a script written by Christina Hodson of ‘Birds of Prey’. It got inspired by the Flashpoint comic arc, which followed ‘The Flash’ as he navigated a changed DC Universe. Flashpoint, written by Geoff Johns and pencilled by Andy Kuber, drastically altered the status of the DC Comics universe and paved the way for the launch of the New 52 titles. It is still unclear how much of the upcoming Ezra Miller picture will be inspired by the comic. Aside from him, numerous well-known superheroes will appear in this eagerly anticipated film.

Did you know Jay Garrick was the first line of the scarlet speedster and the very first Flash that appeared in the DC comic book?

Barbara Muschietti sparks hopes for Henry Cavill’s Superman cameo

Barbara Muschietti, the producer of ‘The Flash’, recently posted a social media message implying Flash’s presence among the DC fanbase. Muschietti wrote:

“Still at work, almost done. Please check out our little [Flash Movie] surprise at DC FanDome this Saturday, October 16.”

While this was a fantastic announcement, many people asked her to include Henry Cavill in the film. Soon Barbara sparked a storm among fans when she liked a comment. The comment read: “Really excited for the film, Still [pray] that we get Henry Cavill Superman cameo!” Obviously, what occurs in ‘The Flash’ has nothing to do with her liking a comment on Instagram.

Henry Cavill’s issue with DC also has nothing to do with Muschietti or even ‘The Flash’. Is it possible that Cavill may make a cameo appearance in ‘The Flash’? Yes, there is always the possibility. Muschietti’s interaction, on the other hand, could be done to tease die-hard admirers. Meanwhile, according to recent sources, Henry is reprising his role as the Blue Boy Scout for ‘Supergirl’. There has been no confirmation of either of the stories.

Will ‘The Flash’ movie feature Henry Cavill scenes?

Henry Cavill may finally find his way back into the DCEU with ‘The Flash’ film

The actor’s comeback to the DCEU has been uncertain for some time. Warner Bros. still refuses to greenlight a ‘Man of Steel 2’ despite fan’s asking for it.

Aside from that, the studio is in the process of featuring a totally new version of Superman. However, this version is likely to reside in a different world. It will be similar to Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ and Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’. Given this, fans should wait for an official confirmation before pinning their hopes on Cavill’s appearance in ‘The Flash’.

Warner Bros. is also apparently going forward with a completely new ‘Superman’ film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by JJ Abrams. The film will focus on a Black Superman and will take place in its own realm. Producer Michael B. Jordan is also apparently working on an HBO Max project centred on Val-Zod, the alternate world Earth-2’s second Superman. Jordan could also appear in the series.

Confirmed actors that will be part of ‘The Flash’

After appearing in Zack Snyder‘s ‘Justice League’, Ezra Miller will return to the DCEU in the Scarlet Speedster solo film.

Specific narrative details for ‘The Flash’ are still few at the moment, which is understandable given that the film is still more than a year away from release. However, just a few essential pieces of information have previously been made public. For starters, Kiersey Clemons will reprise her role as Iris West in the film. West’s character initially got deleted from the ‘Justice League’ theatrical version. But it later got reintroduced. ‘The Flash’ will also feature Ron Livingston, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons and Maribel Verdu.

Did you know the wings in Flash’s helmet was inspired by Greek God Hermes and the Roman god Mercury?

The film will star two separate Batman actors, Keaton and Ben Affleck from ‘Justice League’, who recently lauded the picture as a pleasant palate cleanser following a difficult ‘Justice League’ shoot. He told Variety that it was a great way to revisit that because the last experience had been stressful. It was absolutely pleasant and enjoyable. He had a fantastic time. Affleck went on to say that he adores Ezra and got the opportunity to meet Jason Momoa, who is currently working on ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, ‘The Flash’ is scheduled to release in November 2022. The film might be on the Flashpoint comic book tale, in which Barry accidentally messed up the chronology while travelling back in time to save his mother’s life.