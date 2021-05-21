Henry Cavill And Amber Heard Have A Secret That Johnny Depp Is Clueless About

Fans all over the world are thrilled after the release of Snyder Cut on the internet. At present, it has made Henry Cavill and Amber Heard two of the most popular stars on the internet. Let’s find out more about Cavill and Heard’s popularity.

Surprisingly, Zack Snyder never saw the final version of the 2017 ‘Justice League’. The director had to quit the project in between its filming due to personal reasons. Joss Whedon, who has directed the first two ‘Avengers‘, was appointed to finish the movie. It ended up changing the original idea of the movie that Zack Snyder had planned to portray on-screen. When ‘Justice League’ released in 2017, critics and the audience gave the movie a not-so-great response. After the recent release of the ‘Snyder Cut‘, the audience was able to see many important scenes that were missing in Joss Whedon’s version.

Did you know Whedon’s Justice League was 120 minutes long in duration, while Zack Snyder’s cut is 242 minutes in duration?

Are Henry Cavill and Amber Heard’s popularity connected?

Henry Cavill and Amber Heard are some of the most popular celebrities on the internet right now. The reason behind their increase in popularity is due to ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘. For the past few weeks, it has been one of the most talked-about topics on the internet.

It happened after the director’s cut of the 2017 ‘Justice League’ was released on HBO Max. It proved to be a big success on the streaming service. It is said to have impacted the popularity of some of its stars too. According to IMDb’s STARmeter, four of the film’s cast members are among the top ten most viewed profiles.

Henry Cavill and Amber Heard are secretly connected to each other in this way

The tenth position in the chart was occupied by Connie Inge-Lise Nielsen, who stars as Hippolyta in the DC Extended Universe. The seventh position is held by Gal Gadot, who plays the role of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman.

Henry Cavill held the sixth position on the chart. The actor has gained immense popularity from his role as Superman. While the fifth position was taken up by ‘Aquaman‘s’ Amber Heard. The IMDb’s STARmeter also features Zack Snyder, who has defeated all his actors and occupied the fourth position

With half of the positions occupied by people connected to the ‘Justice League’, we can safely assume that the film’s popularity has increased immensely. Even Marvel’s latest release, ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘, featured only Wyatt Russell. DC stars Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, and Amy Adams were included in the top twenty most viewed profiles.

Did you know the Syder cut was originally planned to be released as both a miniseries and a four-hour-long movie?

After the positive response to the ‘Snyder Cut’, fans have been trending #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement.

Henry Cavill congratulates Zack Snyder

After the original four hours cut of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was released online, Henry Cavill shared a post for director Zack Snyder. He captioned it: “Here is to you, Zack. Congratulations! I know this has been an arduous journey for you, you kept fighting, though. I could not be happier to see your vision for ‘Justice League’ realised. And what a movie it is!” He also shared a few images from the shooting of the 2017 movie that included Amy Adams and Snyder too.

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ released after four years. It gave Cavill a grand return as Superman. It showed him as the classic ideal superhero, which was Snyder’s original plan. The movie was also Cavill’s last appearance as Superman.

The reason behind Amber Heard’s popularity

One of the main reasons behind Amber Heard’s popularity is said to be her legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, it is definitely the release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ that has gotten people talking about her and her character Meera. Her role was also expanded.

Recently, Heard dropped a subtle hint regarding her return as Meera in ‘Aquaman 2’. The popular actor shared a post on her Instagram account and captioned it:

“The best part of being Meera is meeting everyone she inspires. Ready for round two?”

Heard has been sharing throwback photos of people dressed up as her character Mera. But many Johnny Depp fans want to see her get removed from the DCEU. But Heard has made it clear from her posts that she will be back as Meera in ‘Aquaman 2’. The movie is expected to release in theatres in 2022.

