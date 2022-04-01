After Multiple Failures, Henry Cavill Adamant On Defeating Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson’s Batman suit has become the talk of the town, but this time Henry Cavill won’t let him take the trophy of the best dressed man on the planet.

Henry Cavill and Robert Pattinson are constantly compared because they are a part of the same comic movie franchise DCEU. Moreover, both are known for their smoldering good looks. Pattinson has won the title of most handsome face on earth beating Cavill by a close margin. Cavill, it seems has taken the defeat to his heart and is adamant of defeating The Batman actor in the best dressed category with his perfect suit look on Argylle.

Cavill is known for donning the Superman suit and The Wicher costume and ace both the looks. With Argylle, he has taken his costume game a notch higher. In the upcoming spy film, Cavill is in the lead role. Apple TV + recently shared the first look of the movie making fans go crazy over the intense gaze of Cavill and Dua Lipa.

The pop singer Dua Lipa is making her acting debut with the movie. She has given a lot of hits in her music career, but recently her chemistry with the Superman actor is on everyone’s mouth. Before Argylle pictures emerged, The Batman movie was being discussed over and over again for the acting and costume of Pattinson as Batman. Pattinson had revealed that when he wore the Batman suit for the first time, he was able to feel its power and magnanimous impact on other people around. He actually manages to scare his crew members. However, before we could give the trophy of best dressed man to Pattinson, Henry Cavill made us stop and think with his first look on Argylle.

Argylle first look threatens Pattinson’s Batman costume

He is seen wearing a perfectly fit green suit and resting his arms on golden dress donning Dua Lipa. His hairstyle is making him look even more Bond-like. The actor has given the character his best as he doesn’t want to risk the best dressed trophy he is eyeing for. Argylle isn’t Henry Cavill’s first spy movie that he has starred in. He has done other spy projects like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Enola Holmes, but Argylle stands special as some think the spy thriller would serve as Cavill’s screen test for James Bond. Cavill is known as one the brilliant versatile actor in the industry. Director of Argylle Matthew Vaughn is a big fan of the actor and confessed that Cavill.is born to play James Bond. Vaughn has given an incredible product of his hard work with Henry Cavill’s look as Argylle that surely makes him a great fit for the best dressed trophy. Will he be able too beat Robert Pattinson’s The Batman look is a difficult question.

Let us know in the comments box below who according to you, among Henry Cavill and Robert Pattinson deserve best dressed award.

