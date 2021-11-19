Marvel fans want to know who will be the next to bear the Iron Man name? Let’s find out how Harley Keener is ready to replace Robert Downey Jr.

When it comes to Iron Man, there is only one name that comes to our mind. To MCU fans all across the world, Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man are synonymous. The MCU, however, carries forward with Phase 4 thanks to Tony Stark, who sacrificed his own life to defeat Thanos. Fans are now anticipating who will carry on Iron Man’s legacy in the upcoming lineup of movies.

WHEN HARLEY KEENER HELPED TONY STARK IN ‘IRON MAN 3’

Harley Keener, played by Ty Simpkins, was an original character in ‘Iron Man 3’. Harley lived with his single mother in Tennessee and possessed a keen intellect. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may recall Harley as the young man in whose garage workshop in Rose Hill, Tennessee, Tony Stark hid during ‘Iron Man 3’. Tony needed a place to hide, and Harley was there to assist him. But Tony was also there for Harley when bullies were bothering him.

In the movie, Harley helps Tony Stark repair his suit after his home gets destroyed. The two characters oddly became friends. His friendship with Tony, aka Iron Man, was vital in helping him overcome his fears and realise himself. After defeating Aldrich Killian, Tony ended up handing Harley new technology and equipment. Ty Simpkins’ character also appears at Stark’s burial in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, implying that the character’s story is not over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

HARLEY KEENER MAKES HIS DEBUT

Harley Keener, for the longest time, had no comic book reference. He recently made his debut comic book appearance in the new W.E.B. of Spider-Man comics. Peter Parker appears at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade in the comic. He leads a squad of bright kids assembled by Tony Stark. Lunella Lafayette, Onome, and Harley Keener are among Peter’s coworkers at W.E.B.

Harley Keener replaces Robert Downey Jr as the new Iron Man

Stark created it to give some of the most gifted youngsters in the Marvel Universe a place to be creative and design new tech. While Harley Keener and Peter argue about who is actually Iron Man’s right-hand man, Harley displays one of his latest inventions to establish his worth.

Keener demonstrates a Spinner gauntlet. In reference to ‘Iron Man 3’, the innovation is a stun gun that uses non-lethal pellets created from potatoes. Those potatoes eventually charge the blaster on the device.

Harley Keener appears to have put to good use the technology Tony Stark left him at the end of ‘Iron Man 3’. Harley’s idea may not be as high-tech as some of the other W.E.B. members’ creations, but it demonstrates his creativity and explains why he got invited to the programme in the first place.

HARLEY KEENER AS THE NEW IRON MAN

As per We Got This Covered, Harley is getting prepared for a future come back to the MCU. Harley will take all of the technology given to him by Tony at the end of ‘Iron Man 3’ to create his own handmade suit of armour in an attempt to become a superhero, and will even start referring to himself as Iron Man, helping people wherever he can. We know that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will eventually take Tony’s place as the world’s most famous hero and will continue to wear iron suits complete with his own personal A.I. But Harley will act more like Iron Man, considering that he will be wearing a similar set of armour and utilising the same identity.

While including Harley Keener among the group of brilliant youngsters may not seem like a big deal, but seeing Keener at Stark’s funeral scene, as well as a comic link, strongly suggests that Marvel is not over with the character. Tony Stark would be happy if Harley Keener continued his mission to construct and create things in the name of science. It will be interesting to see what else Harley Keener can create now that he is working with top technology and some of the Marvel Universe’s brightest minds.

