End Of Robert Downey Jr’s Era! Harley Keener Is The New Iron Man

Harley Keener has been secretly nourished and trained to land in the big shoes of Robert Downey Jr. as the next Iron Man.

Iron Man and Robert Downey Jr are synonymous with each other. Both of them have mutually benefited from each other. While RDJ’s career was refurbished after his jail term with the blockbuster success of the movie, the actor defined the whole persona of Iron Man as the coolest superhero. Marvel actually rose to fame after the success of Iron Man.

The MCU has now forayed into Phase 4, all thanks to Tony Stark, who sacrificed his own life to defeat Thanos. Though many think that the Iron Man character is dead, there’s still a chance that MCU will give the coveted title to Harley Keener, the one who saved Tony Stark in ‘Iron Man 3’.

Harley Keener, portrayed by Ty Simpkins is an original character introduced in ‘Iron Man 3’. He lived in Tennessee with his single mother. It was Harley’s garage workshop in Rose Hill, Tennessee, where Tony Stark hid during ‘Iron Man 3’. Tony paid for his much-needed help by smashing Harley’s bullies who were bothering him.

Harley also assisted Stark in repairing his suit after his home was destroyed, which kickstarted an odd friendship that defied ages. The Iron Man helped Harley overcome his fears and discover his true self. Just after defeating Aldrich Killian, we saw Stark giving the new technology and equipment to Keener. Ty Simpkins’ as Keener also was seen in Iron Man’s emotional burial in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. This implies that there’s more to Iron Man and that it hasn’t ended with the story of Tony Stark.

Harley Keener debuts in the comic book

There was no comic book reference, for the longest time, for Harley Keener. However, he recently made his debut in the new W.E.B. of Spider-Man comics. Peter Parker aka Spiderman appears at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade in the comic where he leads a squad of bright kids assembled by Tony Stark. Harley Keener is among Peter’s coworkers at W.E.B alongside Lunella Lafayette and Onome.

Why are Marvel bosses unsure about Harley Keener as Iron Man

The only issue with Marvel bosses is that they are unsure if Simpkins will fill in the big shows of RDJ. The actor has raised the bar with his exemplary acting. It won’t be easy for any actor to become the next Iron Man, with the standards he has set for the character.

Let us know your thoughts on Harley Keener taking the legacy of Iron Man forward.