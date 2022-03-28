SHOCKING! Iron Man Fame Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Her Ex-Husband Her Brother

Oopsies! There was a time when Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow addresses her ex-husband, Chris Martin as her brother.

We all know that Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood today. Not only is she a remarkable actress, but she is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs. The way Gwyneth has been able to juggle between her family and her business is truly an inspiration to many of us out here. Today, we are looking back at an interview of Gwyneth Paltrow where she talked about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and how she called him as her “brother”.

Paltrow talked up about co-parenting her children with her ex-husband Chris on the debut episode of ‘Shop Today With Jill Martin’ last June. Apple and Moses are the names of the ex couple’s children. In the conversation, Gwyneth said that it’s kind of amusing that he was here the day before yesterday. And that’s when their daughter [Apple] came in, and she was like, you know, she’s taller than her mother now, the Iron Man actress continued saying that they were just staring at each other wondering how did time go by so quicky. She then said that Chris reminds her of her brother and is like a member of her family.

Gwyneth Paltrow also said, “I love him,” referring to her ex-husband Chris Martin and said

“And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well…. You know, it really did, I have to say.”

Meanwhile, Chris is seeing actress Dakota Johnson and the Iron Man actress is married to director Brad Falchuk. The ex-couple maintains a friendly relationship and is often found praising one another.

The time when Gwyneth Paltrow realised that her marriage was over

When Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin originally declared their “conscious uncoupling” from each other in a newsletter uploaded to Paltrow’s lifestyle brand blog, Goop, they raised a lot of eyebrows. Today, however, the breakup mentality has “permeated the breakup culture,” according to Paltrow, who has written a personal essay for “British Vogue” about it.

She began the piece by reminiscing about the moment she discovered her marriage to the Coldplay singer had ended, “It was my birthday, my 38th. My ex-husband and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside, on a hill in a beautiful cottage with a view of the forest,” she wrote. “Fall was coming; the leaves were just loosening their grip on bright green. Inside, the cottage was perfectly appointed in the way you dream of for a birthday trip: cosy living room with a fireplace, kitchen table overflowing with spoils from the farm nearby—peaches, tomatoes on the vine, basil, eggs. I don’t recall when it happened, exactly. I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew—despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held—my marriage was over.”

Video Credits: Access

Paltrow also talked about how she came to this realisation about her marriage, “What I do remember is that it felt almost involuntary, like the ring of a bell that has sounded and cannot be undone,” she wrote. “The inadvertent release of a helium balloon into the sky. I tried to quell that knowing, to push it far down. I tried to convince myself it had been a fleeting thought, that marriage is complicated and ebbed and flowed. But I knew it. It was in my bones.”

“At first, I was moderately successful at turning the volume down on that knowledge. It would be years until we said the words aloud. But, that weekend, a dam had cracked just enough to hear the unrelenting trickle of truth. And it grew louder until it was all I could hear.”

