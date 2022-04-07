Gwyneth Paltrow Found Kissing Robert Downey Jr. In Iron Man Funny

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in her Goop podcast that her Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr was her worst on-screen kiss ever. Keep reading to find out.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has evolved into a gigantic force in the entertainment business over the last decade, and a half. But it all began modestly, with Jon Favreau and the team breaking new ground with 2008’s ‘Iron Man’. Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. led the cast and appeared together frequently during RDJ’s time as Tony Stark. Paltrow recently opened out about kissing her Marvel co-star, and it does not sound like it was a particularly pleasurable encounter.

Highlights

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about her most embarrassing kiss on-screen

Pepper Potts and Tony Stark’s on-screen romance

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about her most embarrassing kiss on-screen

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ story in the MCU is one of the most epic love stories in the shared universe, spanning all three Phases so far. Gwyneth Paltrow has spent hours on set with Robert Downey Jr., recording kissing scenes and recreating the iconic romance. “Like with Robert, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You have got to be kidding me'”, Goop’s founder explained. This is equivalent to kissing my brother”.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in her Goop podcast that her Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr was her worst on-screen kiss ever

While Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. had obvious chemistry in their MCU appearances together, it turns out that their feelings were far from romantic. Despite any uneasiness on set, the performers were able to push through the scenes and use their skills to deliver the story.

MORE FROM DKODING: Russo Brothers Are Fessing Up Never Heard Facts About Avengers: Endgame For Marvel Fans

The statements come from Gwyneth Paltrow’s interview with Kate Hudson for the Goop website. Paltrow revealed that her close friendship with Robert Downey Jr. made some romantic situations seem unpleasant, and the subject eventually moved on to onstage kissing. Fortunately, she triumphed, bringing the MCU’s greatest love story to life until ‘Avengers: Endgame‘s’ finale.

Pepper Potts and Tony Stark’s on-screen romance

This information about Pepper and Tony’s MCU kisses aids in explaining the shared universe and the realities of filming such large-scale films. Because unlike the polished product presented to moviegoers in theatres. Each instalment in the shared universe got created by people who gave it their all. It includes actors who may be nervous about filming specific romantic scenes.

Despite her extensive time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gwyneth Paltrow’s time as Pepper Potts/Rescue held a special place in her heart. She has appeared in seven films and is notorious for forgetting a lot of her work, especially in her Phase Three roles. She famously had no idea she was in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, and she has met and forgotten Bucky actor Sebastian Stan several times.

It will be interesting to see if and when Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts returns to the MCU. With Iron Man no longer in the picture, there’s probably less of a reason to include Pepper in Phases Four and Five. In ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Pepper, donning the Rescue armour, became a hero in her own right. Fans would also like to see Pepper and Morgan Stark, especially after Tony’s lakeside funeral.

Let us know in the comments down below your favourite scene of Pepper and Tony. Also, tell us about your favourite Marvel on-screen couple.

Stay updated with DKODING on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.