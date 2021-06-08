Exposed! Gut-wrenching Details Of Keanu Reeves’ Tragic Past

Hollywood’s gentleman, Keanu Reeves, had endured a life of loneliness and heartbreak without anyone ever knowing. This is his story.

It’s quite easy for fans to be enamoured by the gracious presence of Keanu Reeves and his stellar acting on-screen, so much so that we seldom introspect what tragic burdens he’s quietly carried his entire life. Grab some tissues, as this might be a tearjerker.

Keanu Reeves is no stranger to tragedy.



But despite everything he's been through, he teaches us that tragedy can be used to create a beautiful life filled with joy and kindness.



This is his story 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/EWcNDORWZW — Polina (@polina_marinova) March 24, 2021

Let’s take a look at Keanu’s tragic real-life story.

ABANDONED BY HIS FATHER

Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1964.

Born in Beirut, Reeves's early life was marked with turbulence and instability.



He was 3 when his father left the family, and the last time they spoke was when Reeves was 13 years old.



In 1994, his dad was arrested with heroin and cocaine, and sentenced to 10 years in jail. pic.twitter.com/KuWhUNVMtD — Polina (@polina_marinova) March 24, 2021

His mother was British and his father was of Chinese-Hawaiian descent.

By many biographical accounts, it’s established that Keanu’s father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves, abandoned his family. Samuel went on record stating that he had abandoned Keanu when he was only 5 years old.

Reeves refuses to discuss his relationship with his father, only saying, “The story with me and my dad’s pretty heavy. It’s full of pain and woe and f*cking loss and all that sh*t." — Polina (@polina_marinova) March 24, 2021

“On our last day, we sat on the veranda and stared at the dark sky. He hardly said anything that evening. The next day he brought us to the airport. Then we didn’t hear anything from him for 10 years. No calls, no letters, nothing.” During a 2002 interview, Keanu was quoted saying the following:

KEANU STRUGGLED WITH DYSLEXIA

Reeves struggled with academics because of his dyslexia, but he found a passion for theater when he was 9.



He dropped out of high school to pursue acting, and after moving to L.A in 1986, Reeves landed his career-launching role in the science fiction comedy film Bill and Ted. pic.twitter.com/kcGERAAuq9 — Polina (@polina_marinova) March 24, 2021

Keanu had struggled with education during his formative years owing to his dyslexia. He had attended four different high schools within a span of five short years because of his condition. Keanu confessed that both he, and his sister, Kim, are dyslexic.

DEATH OF CLOSE FRIEND, RIVER PHOENIX

Keanu Reeves became acquainted with River Phoenix through the mutual connection of the latter’s brother and popular Hollywood actor, Joaquin Phoenix.

The two young boys got along quite splendidly. Mutual acquaintances reminisce that Keanu & River formed a brotherhood of their own; they acted together in the movie ‘My Own Private Idaho‘ and were planning on making two more films together.

However, this friendship tragically came to an end when Phoenix died of an overdose outside a Los Angeles nightclub on 31st October 1993.

This wasn’t the end of Keanu’s brush with tragedy, however.

More loneliness and heartbreak were yet to enter the life of Keanu Reeves.

DEATH OF GIRLFRIEND & STILLBORN DAUGHTER

Keanu and his girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Syme, who were happily in love and expecting their first child, were struck with tragedy upon learning that the child was stillborn at 8 months. They buried their child, whom they named Ava, shortly after. This loss proved too much of a strain upon their relationship which ended shortly after the incident.

However, Keanu’s spate of bad luck didn’t end there.

In 1999, just as Reeves gained national acclaim for The Matrix, he and his girlfriend Jennifer Syme were expecting their first child.



In December, their daughter was stillborn at 8 months.



Unable to recover from the grief, Reeves and Syme ended their relationship. pic.twitter.com/ozlrqmbBdZ — Polina (@polina_marinova) March 24, 2021

On April 2nd, 1999, Syme lost control of her car while driving, sideswiping over three parked cars and rolling several times before being thrown out of the car. Investigators found antidepressants among her belongings. Reports claimed she was being treated for depression at the time.

At the time of the incident, Reeves was scheduled to begin shooting for the ‘Matrix‘ sequels but was forced to take some time off after receiving the gut-wrenching news.

Jennifer was buried next to their daughter, Ava.

HOW KEANU REEVES HANDLED LONELINESS AND HEARTBREAK IN HIS LIFE

The spate of tragedy that Keanu Reeves endured throughout his life only served to make him kinder. Those who have had the opportunity to work with him remain in awe of his dignified demeanour and gentle personality.

We've seen him giving up his seat on a crowded subway to a woman with a large bag, jumping out of a car to autograph a sign he saw on a fan's lawn, and hanging out with a homeless man on the side streets of West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/gxoMkCnL1L — Polina (@polina_marinova) March 24, 2021

He’d once taken the entire stunt team of the ‘Matrix’ on Harley Davidson bike rides. According to the crew of ‘Chain Reaction‘, Keanu bought several workers breakfast and lunch every day during filming.

In 2006, Keanu had an interview with Parade magazine on his tragic real-life story. Keanu said, “Grief changes shape, but it never ends“. He stated that when the people one loves are gone, one feels truly alone.

Reeves has been through a lot, but he believes you can always make time to be a good person.



"If you have been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings,” he says, “then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel."https://t.co/i2MGxQhQIG — Polina (@polina_marinova) March 24, 2021

Despite carrying the enormity of his past tragedies, Keanu remains an epitome of maturity. Although having amassed a considerable fortune, reportedly in excess of about $350 million, Keanu can still be spotted riding the subway on occasion.

He’s also a frequent and generous contributor to several charities. Keanu revealed that he had been operating a private foundation for several years to aid children’s hospitals and cancer research. He did this without attaching his name to it or seeking attention for it either.