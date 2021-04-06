Good Omens Shattered The Headlines But Not For What You Think

No, there wasn’t a new season announcement, but rather a cancellation petition gone wrong!

Almost as soon as it was released on Amazon, ‘Good Omens’ was back in the news again, and not for a new season. And maybe not for a good reason either (but that is debatable).

Adapted from a book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett and involving an angel, a demon, and Satan’s child, the series garnered for itself a dedicated fan following. The show is a comedy and stars David Tenant and Michael Sheen in lead roles. However, some fans still ended up getting angry with ‘Good Omens’.

‘Good Omens’ made it to the headlines — But not for what you think

So much so, that these fans sent the Amazon Prime-airing ‘Good Omens’ a cancellation petition. The only thing was, they somehow made it go horribly, hilariously wrong.

What the campaign was about?

A petition was posted on the website “Return to Order”, campaigning for the cancellation of ‘Good Omens’. The people behind the petition had taken offence at the depiction of Biblical characters on the show, the fact that god, the narrator of the show, was voiced by a woman, and the way the characters of the demon and angel have been portrayed.

The petition had been signed by some 20,000 people. But there was one big, big problem with it.

Why did it go wrong?

The petition of the Amazon Prime-exclusive show was addressed to … Netflix.

That’s right (and hilarious). Petitioners said that they wanted to tell “Netflix that we will not stand silent” with regards to the “blasphemous” comedy. Besides this mistake, the campaigners also overlooked the fact that the show couldn’t have been cancelled. It was already released in full on Amazon and was likely going to be a limited series.

Gaiman, who was also heavily involved in the making of the show, was quite amused by it.

They have a whole petition. Over 20,000 people don't know wtf they're talking about. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/HcLTc2YcIE — Katie (@BloggingStaten) June 19, 2019

Although the petition has since been taken down, the amusing campaign may have only ended up making more people watch the show. Not something the angry fans would have liked to do, we are sure.