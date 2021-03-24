Gilmore Girls: Logan Admits To Knowing The Real Father Of Rory’s Baby

Most of the fans of ‘Gilmore Girls’ think that Logan is the father of Rory’s baby, but Matt Czuchry (who plays Logan) actually knows who the real father is.

We never knew Matt Czuchry (who plays Logan Huntzberger) can actually keep a secret, and that too for so long. He knows the father of Rory’s baby and is sitting silently, laughing at our speculations and fan theories.

Matt finally spilt the secret that he actually knows who the father of Rory’s baby is. But here’s an issue – he’s just not telling us. ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life‘ rolled on with Rory cheating on her largely-absent boyfriend Paul with Logan. Although she had rejected Logan’s proposal in the original ‘Gilmore Girls’. The reboot season on Netflix ended on a cliffhanger when Rory (played by Alexis Bledel) told her mom Lorelai (played by Lauren Graham) that she’s pregnant, without telling who fathered the child.

Matt was asked the most important question repeatedly but he remained quiet. On On Jan. 8, 2021, when “US Weekly” put forth the same question again, he said that series executive producer Dan Palladino and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino trusted him by disclosing the top-secret identity of the bookworm’s baby daddy. That means he knows who the father is.

But he’s keeping it top secret

Matt feigned ignorance and pretended he doesn’t know anything for years until this January 2021.

Matt said they allowed him to tell anyone but he has diligently kept the secret:

“They told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.’ And I never have.”

Logan admits to knowing the real father of Rory’s baby on ‘Gilmore Girls’

The 43-year-old actor chose to remain tight-lipped for a very admirable reason, even though he was compelled by the media house to give a hint.

He ended the conversation saying,

“That’s for them to say, ultimately the show is made by Amy and Dan and it’s Lauren [Graham’s] show and it’s Alexis’ [Beidel] show. It’s not mine [Logan]. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be”.

He was not interested in leaking the secret, because if in case, the show returns again, all the drama will be spoiled. However, his answer has raised our hopes for ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life’ Season 2. The resident star also said there’s no need to chase him for the answer because the makers might change the story in the next season.

He explained,

“If we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set”.

For those who follow the show, Paul and Logan seem to be the top two contenders. But it sounds like we won’t know unless ‘Gilmore Girls’ comes back with season 2.

Matt said his decision to not spill the secret is final and he has even turned down friends and his buddy’s wives that have asked him.

Amy Sherman Palladino revealed that she always wanted ‘Gilmore Girls’ to end in a full-circle moment for the mother-daughter duo. And it was never about who the father was. It was about repeating the mother’s history. 10 years ago Lorelai said the same four words that Rory repeated in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life’s’ finale.

Amy also said there might be another season of ‘A Year In the Life’ when she feels the time is right. Let us know if you agree that Logan is the father of Rory’s baby.

Write to us in the comments section, even if you feel Jess and Paul could be better contenders.