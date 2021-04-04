Get Ready To See Elektra In MCU’s Daredevil Reboot

Rumours have it; Elektra is most likely to return in the MCU ‘Daredevil’ reboot

The superhero film starring Jennifer Garner, ‘Elektra’ had received some mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. While many were not convinced with the plotline of the movie, many couldn’t help but compare it with the original ‘Daredevil’. At the same time, many thought that Jennifer Garner could not do proper justice to her character. Now that the talk about MCU’s reboot of ‘Daredevil’ has become a hot topic, many are wondering if Elektra will be a part of this MCU reboot. Well, if you want to know the same, then you will have to keep scrolling.

Well, if we believe the rumours, then yes! Elektra is all set to return for the ‘Daredevil’ reboot. According to Mikey Sutton from “Geekosity”, Elektra will surely be re-casted for ‘Daredevil’. However, what would be interesting to see is how Jennifer Garner will impress the audience this time, as she was not very well-received as compared to Élodie Yung.

What did Jennifer Garner have to say about her underdeveloped character?

In an interview with “Screen Rant”, Jennifer admitted that she wanted to be a part of MCU. She said, “It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin took over everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling. And I did not have that experience”.

Does Elodie Yung want to be a part of ‘Daredevil’?

Elodie, who starred as Elektra in Netflix’s series, wishes to be a part of MCU as Elektra. On a Fandom Spotlite Wizard World panel, Elektra expressed, “Oh my God, I would love to. Especially since they’ve adjusted my costume … Let me tell you, I love this character because she’s so complex and broken. She’s got a lot of villains in her, and that I can relate to, and also a lot of good. It’s such an amazing character. I would love for Marvel to bring her back.”.

Do you wish Elektra to be a part of MCU? Let us know your views in the comments below.