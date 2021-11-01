Gal Gadot’s Name Removed From Wonder Woman 3

For the past many years, Gal Gadot is the Wonder Woman. After starring in three standalone films, she will appear in ‘Wonder Woman 3’, which is under pre-production. But is she really going to take an exit route from the DCEU after WW3?

It’s becoming difficult to think of Wonder Woman as a comic book character and not think of Gal Gadot just as the superhero comes to mind. Gal Gadot has been the definitive DC Wonder Woman since she first appeared in the 2016 film ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’. Director Zack Snyder, who was charged with kick-starting the DCEU, made several unconventional choices when it comes to casting. He chose an Israeli actress to represent the Amazonian princess Diana, Wonder Woman, which was a bold step. He also took other casting choices that were not appreciated at the beginning, such as Jason Momoa for Aquaman. But over time, the fans realized how genius these decisions were.

However, one by one, after Zack Snyder’s exit from the DCEU, all the actors began departing. First, it was Henry Cavill, then it was Ben Affleck. Now there are reports going around pretty firmly that Gal Gadot might bid her farewell to Wonder Woman after the release of the third film.

Highlights —

Gal Gadot to exit DCEU

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince one last time

Diana’s first appearance in 2016’s ‘Batman V Superman’ was hyped and it was a perfect introduction to a key character in the DC world. She won the hearts of the critics and the fans alike with her performance. She later appeared in two standalone ‘Wonder Woman’ films and two versions of ‘Justice League’. Following the release of ‘WW84’, DC announced the third Wonder Woman film. Now that fans have heard the reports of her leaving the DCEU, how is DC gonna deal with this vacuum of fan-favourite actors leaving?

Gal Gadot may exit DCEU after ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Related: Fans Reject Robert Pattinson’s The Batman In A Bid To Restore the Snyderverse

GAL GADOT TO EXIT DCEU

Entertainment journalist Daniel Richtman was the first one to break this sad piece of information. He claims that ‘Wonder Woman 3’ is being planned at the DC headquarters right now and it will be the last time people will see Gal playing the character. If this information is accurate, DC needs to quickly start looking for options. But what could be the reason, if this ever happens?

GAL GADOT AS DIANA PRINCE ONE LAST TIME

First of all, let’s be honest here, the DC universe is in shambles right now. It has no set direction and not a single goal, unlike Marvel. MCU carefully planned their strategies and produced films one by one, maintaining coherence in the storytelling. DC tried with the Zack Snyder universe, but the poor commercial response to Zack’s films caused DC to rethink their ways. The hastily made decision of removing Zack and bringing Joss Whedon to direct ‘Justice League’ backfired for DC. Zack left, and we all know, how loyal are his actors to Zack. He is the nicest guy on the sets and all the actors, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot publicly raised their support for Zack’s version of ‘Justice League’ to be released. Most of the actors left DC after the DC-Zack fallout. So, is this the reason for Gal to contemplate leaving?

There can be many reasons to leave, but only one reason to stay, the fandom’s love. So far, Gal has it, in abundance. So, it seems quite dubious that she’ll leave like that. In the past, she has even cryptically mentioned that she will not leave Wonder Woman until she has a genuine closure for the character. So, unless ‘Wonder Woman 3’ gives the character a decent closure, there is no way Gal is going to leave us stranded. Let’s wait for an official announcement before banging our heads on the wall.

Tell us in the comments if Gal ever leaves Wonder Woman, who would be more suitable to play Wonder Woman? Also, tell us your take on Wonder Woman’s DC journey so far?