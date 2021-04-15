The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress’ routine is not as confusing as Captain Marvel’s.

When it comes to starring in superhero movies as superheroes, acting chops are not the only thing required. You need to look like a superhero too: strong, confident, powerful, and absolutely able to bash the baddies with an easy kick or punch. No wonder then that Gal Gadot and Brie Larson have had to develop rigorous training routines to look the part of the superheroes they play on screen. Gal Gadot and Brie Larson both play strong superheroes and even manage to shape up that way.

Highlights —

Gal Gadot vs Brie Larson

Why Gadot’s workout is better

Gal Gadot’s and Brie Larson’s exercise routines are both equally tough and challenging, and both work wonders. That is obvious if you’ve seen the films. However, with a little examination, we have come to the conclusion that Wonder Woman’s workout regimen is way better than that of Captain Marvel’s. Let’s take a closer look.

Gal Gadot Has a Better Workout Regime Than Brie Larson

Gal Gadot vs Brie Larson

In trying to look like a true hero, Gadot’s exercise focuses on daily strength training of different muscle groups. The idea is to get them both lean and strong in a consistent way. First thing, the actress starts with a five minute long warm-up on the treadmill. She works on her upper body a lot and does core workouts. Gadot prefers weight training, cardio exercises, and HIIT.

Video Credits: gerald aban

Brie Larson, on the other hand, prefers exercises such as bear crawls, full-body rolls, eccentric push-ups, and split-stance dumbbell rows. Quite a mouthy list, we know! But Larson’s training seems to focus on building resilience more than anything else.

Related: Brie Larson Is A Bigger Actor But Still Envies Gal Gadot

Unlike Gadot’s, they don’t focus on muscle-group training. The actress does heavy weight lifting workouts, and does a confusing regimen of doing push and pull moves in a single workout. She also does ab circuits and other core workouts.

Why Gadot’s workout is better?

One word why Gadot’s workout is better? They are pretty straightforward.

Larson seems to have an elaborate and fancy workout regimen that can be quite confusing to follow. She also seems to be doing too many things at the same time. Gadot’s regimen, in contrast, sounds like a straightforward plan, where different muscle groups are worked on every day.

Video Credits: toptenfamous

Besides, Gadot’s fitness routine is easily adaptable and follow-able, not least because the exercises are quite simple to follow. Several people might even be doing some of the workouts that Wonder Woman herself does!

What do you think of Gal Gadot’s and Brie Larson’s exercise routines? Do you prefer Brie Larson’s plan? Let us know in the comments below!