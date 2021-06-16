Gal Gadot Has Become An Enemy For Most Actresses: Here’s Why

Why is Angelina Jolie miffed with Gal Gadot? Did Gadot upset Brie Larson too? Let’s find out why a few Hollywood actresses are enemies with Gal Gadot?

Gal Gadot first got noticed when she won the title of Miss Israel in 2004. She later made a debut alongside Vin Diesel as Gisele in ‘Fast and Furious‘ in 2009. She went on to be part of several movies such as ‘Five’, ‘Fast and Furious 6’, and ‘Furious 7’. Gadot also starred in ‘Date Night’ and ‘Night and Day’, ‘Criminal’ and ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’. But what really got her immense praise was her role in the 2017 hit movie ‘Wonder Woman‘.

Are Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot enemies?

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot’s social media rift

Gal Gadot and Olga Kurylenko compete for ‘Wonder Woman’

ARE ANGELINA JOLIE AND GAL GADOT ENEMIES?

Gal Gadot will be playing the role of Cleopatra in an upcoming movie. Top Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly upset with Gal Gadot for stealing the part of Cleopatra, the Queen of the Nile. As per various reports, for years, Jolie had planned to play a modern Cleopatra. It has been her dream for a really long time. She had been helping develop the script. She had also been meeting with various other directors to make the project come to form.

The iconic role is responsible for making Elizabeth Taylor an icon. She has also convinced herself that she will win an Academy Award for portraying the Egyptian queen. Unfortunately, Angelina Jolie’s dream of playing Cleopatra is not viable now. That is the reason Jolie is positively livid with the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress. All the bitterness and resentment has allegedly found itself a target in the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress.

During an interview with BBC Arabic, Gadot addressed the issue by saying that other filmmakers and actors can portray Cleopatra with their own film adaptations. Anybody can make the movie and go ahead and do it. She explained that she is very passionate about what she is doing on her own too.

Gal Gadot becomes the enemy number 1 for these actresses

It is not the first time people were talking about Jolie and Gadot’s professional rift. In 2017, there were reports that Gal Gadot will replace Angelina Jolie in the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ reboot. The producer is waiting for Jolie to accept it. If she does not, then the role will pass on to Gal Gadot. However, there has been no update on the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ reboot.

BRIE LARSON AND GAL GADOT’S SOCIAL MEDIA RIFT

Gal Gadot recently shared a post on Twitter that led to a negative response. Just a few hours after her tweet, #CancelGalGadot had begun trending. The actress had to disable the comments on the post. Social media users were quick to notice several celebrities unfollow Gal Gadot on various social platforms. One of those was ‘Captain Marvel’s’ Brie Larson. The actress no longer follows Gal Gadot on Instagram. Many reports in the past have suggested a rift between the actresses. However, they have denied it. They have publicly been supportive of each other and shared pictures of them to prove it as well. So, is it an Instagram glitch, or did Larson unfollow Gadot for some reason?

GAL GADOT AND OLGA KURYLENKO COMPETE FOR ‘WONDER WOMAN’

Gal Gadot came into the limelight after appearing in the fourth ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. Surprisingly, it was not her acting talent that got her the movie. She got the part because she knew how to use military weapons due to her time in the Israel Defense Forces. She was part of ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ too. At one point, she was thinking about leaving acting. However, getting the chance to be cast as Wonder Woman changed everything for Gadot.

‘Wonder Woman’ earned nearly 822 million dollars at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing superhero origin movies. Gal Gadot was not Warner Bros. first choice to play the role. Olga Kurylenko, who is a French-Ukrainian model, was also trying hard to get the part. Due to schedule issues, Kurylenko could not commit to the role. She earlier expressed that she was sad after not getting it but has no ill feelings for Gal Gadot.

In 2019, the actress launched her own production company Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, with her husband, Jaron Varsano. Gal Gadot’s second solo, ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘, also released in December 2020. Unfortunately, the movie did not perform as well as the first one. But it was enough to start the work around ‘Wonder Woman 3‘.