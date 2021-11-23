Gal Gadot To Exit DCEU After Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot has played Wonder Woman in two separate films directed by Patty Jenkins since her appearance in ‘Dawn of Justice’. She, on the other hand, maybe intending to leave the DCEU after just one more film.

Gadot made her DCEU debut as Diana Prince in 2016’s ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ before starring in Jenkins’ first ‘Wonder Woman’ film a year later. She returned to the role of Diana less than six months later in the theatrical version of ‘Justice League’, and she reprised her role in Zack Snyder‘s cut of ‘Justice League’ on HBO Max in March 2021.

Since her first appearance as Diana Prince in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, the Wonder Woman star has been one of the franchise’s trinity of leads, appearing in two solo films and two versions of ‘Justice League’. Gadot, on the other hand, maybe ready to put her Amazonian tiara on for the final time in ‘Wonder Woman 3’.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the actress is likely to exit DCEU after one more standalone film as the immortal princess. While this is only a rumour at the moment, it makes a lot of sense. Marvel actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have retired from the superhero game after nearly a decade in their roles, and given that WW3 isn’t exactly moving at a breakneck pace right now, it’ll most likely take a decade for Gadot to reprise her role as Diana. After all that time with the character, it makes sense that she would want to move on.

WW3 to provide closure

This rumour also confirms what the actress has previously said about what to expect from the threequel. Gadot stated that she wants WW3 to provide “closure”, implying that she intends for it to be her final performance as Wondy. According to reports, the next ‘Wonder Woman’ film might be grittier and darker than the primarily bright and shiny ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and it could also return Diana to Themyscira, which would be a creative way to wrap up Diana’s adventure.

Patty Jenkins isn’t necessarily tied in to direct this next feature because of her other projects, including her Star Wars’ film ‘Rogue Squadron’, but fans will definitely want her to return so that Gadot and Jenkins can finish the trilogy they’ve been working on since the beginning.

Sure, WW84 garnered a mixed reaction, but maybe ‘Wonder Woman 3’ will live up to the original’s accolades, especially if it’s Gadot’s final DCEU excursion.