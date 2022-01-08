Gal Gadot Declares That No One Can Take Wonder Woman From Her Control

Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, says she can’t disclose when the future DC threequel will be released, but that “we’re working on the script”.

When Gadot was later cast as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ in 2016, she was met with some backlash from fans. This was due to her petite stature in comparison to Diana’s Amazonian warrior build depicted in the comics. Gadot’s solo foray in Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman’ in 2017 put an end to any doubts about her ability to do the role right and was widely regarded as the strongest entry in the developing DCEU. However, when the sequel ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ was released in theatres and on HBO Max last year, Gadot’s return to the role was not nearly as well-received as its considerably more profitable predecessor.

‘Wonder Women 3’- A contemporary storyline

Gadot most recently spoke with Variety about her upcoming Netflix film ‘Red Notice’, in which she co-stars with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. During a ‘Wonder Woman’ promotional event, the actress was asked about the progress of the fast-tracked ‘Wonder Woman’ threequel. When asked about what audiences can expect to see the film, she said, “I can’t tell you yet, but we’re working on the script”. She additionally joked that she couldn’t let any potential plot particulars out “because people will come off the roof and take me away”.

While an official release date for ‘Wonder Woman 3’ has yet to be announced, Jenkins has previously stated that the gap between the second and third films will be longer than the gap between ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984′. “I’m not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward”, Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2019. “It’s definitely a contemporary story. That’s all I can say.”

Jenkins is now working on the next big-screen ‘Star Wars’ spinoff, ‘Rogue Squadron’, which is set to hit theatres in December 2023. It’s possible that filming won’t start until 2024 at the earliest. Gadot, on the other hand, will have plenty to keep her engaged until then, as she has just been cast as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action ‘Snow White’, as well as appearing in next year’s Agatha Christie mystery, ‘Death on the Nile’.

When the time comes for filming to begin, fans will be interested to learn about the time period in which the movie will be set. While the last two films were both historical pieces set long before the events depicted in ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Justice League’, it will be interesting to see how Dianna’s story advances the DCEU’s overall storyline by setting it in a contemporary environment.

No doubt, dedicated DC fans will be hoping that ‘Wonder Woman 3’ connects with viewers better than the previous instalment.