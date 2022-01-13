Forget Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston Is The New James Bond

Tom Hiddleston fans have launched a mighty crusade against Henry Cavill’s fans to crown their hero as the next James Bond.

Be it Tom Hardy, Ryan Reynolds, or Tom Holland; Henry Cavill fans always knew that they don’t stand anywhere against their sophisticated British actor whose personality identifies completely with Bond. But when it comes to Tom Hiddleston, they are also getting second thoughts on their choice. On the other hand, Tom’s fan clubs have pulled up their socks not to let anyone seize the Bond role from the Loki actor.

Playing James Bond is no joke. It is an arduous task to live up to the franchise’s legacy and the previous actors who have defined the character as legendary. After Daniel Craig announced his retirement from the role, fans didn’t even wait for No Time to Die to release to propose their favorite actor to play the next Bond.

Many names were put forth, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Rege Jean Page, etc. Furthermore, female actors have joined the race to give a gender reversal to Bond. Priyanka Chopra has said that she doesn’t want to be a Bond girl and would rather play Ms. Bond.

Tom Hiddleston fans to crown their hero as the next James Bond.

However, ever since Tom Hiddleston fans have proposed his name, everyone has been bewitched by the God of Mischief. Whosoever the actor they are cheering for, they know internally that Hiddleston is the ultimate Bond. It’s not far-fetched to claim that the US folks find him the true British icon, the quintessential Bond with the right accent and sexy tone.

Henry Cavill fans dejected and unmotivated to cheer for their Superman

Henry Cavill fans have always been confident when their Superman was compared to Rege Jean Page or Idris Elba. But, they have surrendered their weapons in front of Tom Hiddleston.

Henry Cavill had already auditioned for the Bond role and was rejected for being chubby for the role. Well, it’s hard to believe that someone called Cavill chubby, but he confessed that he wasn’t in his best shape when he auditioned.

Twitter pushes makers to an early decision on the next Bond

The next James Bond. No discussions necessary. Tom Hiddleston 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/CyADRMSsci — Bakossi pikin (@ReloadedXb) January 12, 2022

Idris Elba would actually be a terrific James Bond (despite him not being white like Bond is in the books) but he’s almost 60 now and it’s too late to cast him. Casting Bond is about finding the face of the franchise for 20 years.



Tom Hiddleston imo would be amazing https://t.co/IpQGWVmVvf — charlie 🏈 posting his L's (@bbqchucken) January 13, 2022

Solo veo a 3 personas interpretando a James Bond:

1. Idris Elba

2.Fassbender

3.Tom Hiddleston



Nadie más. https://t.co/pfM2YH84WV — sevEND (@twentyonendika) January 13, 2022

Who will be the next james bond?



*kata horem yg cocok cmn Michael Fassbender & Tom hiddleston. (Setuju sih) pic.twitter.com/z6GAQhLCXS — YBP (@garslit) January 13, 2022

In recent times, the voices to cast Tom Hiddleston have gone up to the top of the roof. No Henry Cavill, no Tom Hardy can match the Gold standard set by him by slaying the sex appeal in The Night Manager and Loki.

Let us know in the comments box below if you too are part of the Hiddleston tribe or you differ and want to cheer for Superman.